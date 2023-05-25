Adventure vehicles – TAXA Outdoors





Campervans for every adventure The next time you’re out exploring or camping, TAXA Adventure Vehicles offers the perfect base camp for almost any environment. Their innovative design, quality construction and materials, gear storage, temperature monitoring systems and much more make them invaluable for any wilderness journey. Whether alone or with friends or family, our range of models and sizes can be adapted to suit any travel group. Experience your environment like never before Part of our mission at TAXA is to provide adventurers with everything they need to have a great trip, but nothing you don’t. We believe the best adventures come from exploring outside your vehicle, rather than spending days indoors. Our adventure vehicles are designed to immerse you in your surroundings, allowing you to enjoy the natural beauty from wherever you are (without being completely exposed). Not only can all of our adventure vehicles connect you to the great outdoors, but they also fit in a standard garage for storage when not in use. Read more about each of them above! Upgrade your trip with equipment and gear In addition to our adventure vehicles, there is a variety of accessories and equipment to tailor your motorhome to the needs of your next trip. From bunk beds and tool boxes to air-conditioning units and awnings, you can find some of our most popular options by clicking on a vehicle above, or visit our equipment page to browse all available options. Frequently asked questions about camping trailers Are trailers better than RVs for camping? While motorhomes are self-propelled and often offer more comfort than traditional camper trailers, they are not as versatile or suitable for off-road adventures and camping. Factors such as less ground clearance and more weight limit where RVs can go, and their price tag can make them inaccessible to many people. What are the most common categories of campers? Types of RVs you will typically see include pop-ups, teardrops, fifth wheels, travel trailers, and trailers. Pop-up campers fold for storage/transport, teardrops are small campers shaped like a (you guessed it) teardrop, and trailers attach to the back of a truck via a special hitch. Travel trailers are generally more spacious and built for comfort, while utility trailers are primarily used for storing and transporting equipment rather than for living in. What vehicle do you need to tow a trailer? While many people think you need a truck to tow a trailer, this is really only true if you get into the 4,000-5,000 pound range and are heavier. The GVWR (or maximum weight of a trailer loaded with cargo) for our largest vehicle, Mantis, is just over 4,000 pounds. This means that most of our lineup can be pulled by regular cars such as a Toyota Highlander, VW Tiguan, Nissan Murano, Mazda CX-9, Honda Pilot, Chevy Equinox and more.

