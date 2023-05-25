Andy Reid changes at the kickoff: in the end you play flag football

Getty Images

The NFL’s obsession with making the game safer has its limits. At some point football stops being football.

In the wake of the most recent kickoff revisions, Chiefs coach Andy Reid made that comment when asked about the new rule that allows the receiving team to make a fair catch on a kickoff and get the ball on the 25.

I don’t know, Reid told reporters through ArrowheadPride.com’s John Dixon. Need to go through all that again. My thing is: where does it end? Right?

So you start taking pieces [away] and see how this goes, but you don’t want to take away too many pieces. You play flag football.

That’s the balance the NFL needs to find. It’s one thing to make football safer. It’s another thing to make football not football.

That’s the risk. The game has slowly but overall changed dramatically over the last 14 years. Watch games from the 80s or 90s on YouTube.com. It was cruel, so much more than now.

At some point, the league threatens to cross the line into something that makes football feel like it’s not football anymore. The NFL isn’t there yet, but could be getting close.