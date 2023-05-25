Texas Tech beats West Virginia to close opening day of 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship





ARLINGTON, Texas Sixth-seeded Texas Tech (38-19) passed third-seeded West Virginia (39-17) 6-2 in the final game of the opening round of the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. The Red Raiders offense capitalized on six base-on-balls and racked up 11 hits, including a pair of solo home runs to knock off the higher-ranked Mountaineers. After being eliminated in the first inning, the Red Raiders scored at least one run in each of the next five frames. An one-out RBI single off Hudson White’s bat produced the first result, scoring Austin Green, who opened off the frame with a free pass. After a hit by pitch loaded the visitors, Nolen Hester issued a two-run walk to double the lead. Texas Techs home run leader Gavin Kash added another solo home run in the third for a 3–0 lead and tied him for ninth on the all-time Big 12 home run list with 24. White led the fourth inning with a single and came by to score three batters later when Hester singled to right center.

Caleb McNeely scored West Virginia’s first run with a two-out solo shot to center left. Texas Tech pushed back its advantage four times as Green led off with a drive over the right field barrier. The Red Raiders scored another run in the sixth when Tracer Lopez scored from third base on a balk. McNeely led off the bottom of the seventh with a lead-off single and scored his second run of the game on a sac-fly by Tevin Tucker. Texas Tech starting pitcher Mason Molina (5-2) won the win by pitching 6.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Junior RHP Brandon Beckel earned his sixth career save with three scoreless frames. He gave up a few hits and struck out four. Redshirt freshman David Hagamans (0-1) started on the hump for the Mountaineers, the first of his career. He struckout seven and gave up six hits in 4.0 innings and took the loss. Texas Tech and Oklahoma will meet in the winner’s pool Thursday at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNU. West Virginia and Oklahoma State will face each other in an elimination match on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Thursday at 12:30pm CT. 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 24 Game 1 No. 4 TCU 16, No. 5 Kansas State 3, (7 inn.) 9 a.m. ESPNU

Game 2 No. 8 Kansas 6, No. 1 Texas 3 12:30pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 No. 7 Oklahoma 9, No. 2 Oklahoma State 5 4 pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 No. 6 Texas Tech 6, No. 3 West Virginia 2 7:30 PM Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thursday, May 25 Game 5 No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Kansas State 9 am Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 West Virginia 12:30pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 No. 4 TCU vs. No. 8 Kansas 4 p.m. ESPNU

Game 8 No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Oklahoma 7:30 PM ESPNU Friday May 26 Game 9 Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner 3pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner 6:30 PM Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Saturday May 27 Game 11 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner 9 am Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 12 Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 12:30pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 13 Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if needed) 4pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if needed) 4pm or 7:30pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sunday May 28 Game 15 Championship Game 5:00 PM ESPNU

