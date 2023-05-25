2023 Individual State Tournament Results





Vermont’s top high school tennis players will compete against each other this week at two locations in Burlington. The state’s singles and doubles individual state tournaments begin Thursday and conclude with championship games on Saturday. The girls’ tournament is scheduled for Burlington Tennis Club; while the boys will compete in Leddy Park. Julia Biedermann of Stowe girls’ tennis earned the top singles finish, followed by reigning champion Bea Molson (Mount Mansfield), Anna Dauerman (Champlain Valley) and Georgia Wool (Burlington), runner-up last year. The back-to-back defending champion girl tandem of Gabrielle Doehla and Kate Tilgner (Stowe) tops the doubles table. History:Previous individual tournament champions 2022 coverage:Mount Mansfield freshman Bea Molson wins historic girls’ tennis title On the boys’ side, reigning champion Nick O’Donnell holds the top seed ahead of Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim, the runner-up in 2022. Burlington’s Hugo Crainich is third and St. Johnsbury’s Luis Guzman is fourth. In doubles, Burlington duo Khiem Nguyen and Nevin Morton are the favourites, one year away from a second-place finish. The draws: (Editor’s Note: This file will be updated Thursday, Friday and Saturday as tournament play unfolds and results are reported). GIRLS ONLY Round of 64 (Thursday) Irene Martinon Serrano (SJA) vs. Quinn Nelson (HAR) Jin Clayton (U-32) v Anna Wolters (Rice) Ella Maynard (SB) vs Agela Meraz Cardenas (SJA) Kaitlyn Corbin (Essex) v Lily Collins (Rice) Genevieve Laclair (BFA) vs. Hanna Wilkins (COL) Round of 32 (Thursday) Julia Biedermann (Stowe) vs. Winner Irene Martinon Serrano/Quinn Nelson Brooke Hecker (WOOD) vs. Anna Gallipo (RUT) Alex Faucher (BBA) vs Gussie Guyette (BHS) Tabitha Bastress (CVU) vs. Wren Parker (HART) Winner Hannah Knickerbocker (Essex) vs. Jin Clayton/Anna Wolters Violet Small (MAU) vs. Phoebe Richardson (COL) Aroa San Juan Mas (BFA) vs. Rachana Cherian (MONT) Winner Georgia Wool (BHS) vs. Ella Maynard/Agela Meraz Cardenas Winner Anna Dauerman (CVU) against Kaitlyn Corbin/Lily Collins Katie McCullaugh (COL) v Winnie Adamson (SB) Lulu Barr-Brandt (BHS) v Salome Tchantouridze (U-32) Meri Haber (BBA) vs. Leah Smith (MAU) Arikka Patorti (RUT) vs. Sophia Strouse (rice) Charlotte Stevens (Stowe) vs. Cassie Bastress (CVU) Aoife Cranich (BHS) vs. Dolma Sherpa (SJA) Winner Bea Molson (MMU) vs. Genevieve Laclair/Hanna Wilkins BOYS ONLY First round (Thursday) Oscar Crainich (BHS) vs. Eben Wagner (Bratt) Yuyang Zhang (SB) v Ziggy Babbott (CVU) Oscar Anderson (CVU) vs. Vishnu Konnanur (Essex) Second round (Thursday) Winner Nick O’Donnell (BBA) vs. Oscar Crainich/Eben Wagner Ben Nissenbaum (Stowe) v Isaac Medina (MMU) Jorge Trade (SJA) vs. Janosz Edelman (COL) Asher Schonfeld (Rice) v Jackson Murray (MIDD) Bo Graves (Stowe) vs. Lucas Pooh (HAR) Will Downey (BHS) def. Cooper Brueck (NC) (withdrawn) Nate McDonald (rice) vs. Lewis Suchomel (MIDD) Luis Guzman (SJA) vs. Yuyang Zhang/Ziggby Babbott winner Hugo Crainich (winner BHS vs. Oscar Anderson/Vishnu Konnanur Lincoln Smith (U-32) v Cole Baitz (HAR) Alejandro De Blois (Rice) vs. Christo Buckley (BBA) Agustin Gil Tricio (SJA) vs. Sam Molson (MMU) Derin Suren (Essex) vs. Anthony Klemm (COL) Kellan Bartlett (MIDD) v Augie Rinehart (BHS) Asa Kobik (MAU) v TJ Guffey (Stowe) Will Bradley (SB) vs. Nathan Kim (BRATT) GIRLS DOUBLE Round of 32 (Thursday) Lili Diemer/Gabby Sneddon (Rice) vs. Emma Xia/Evie Clifford (SB) Dakota Karpinski/Addy Hogan (COL) defeated. Sam Scott/Mirabelle Nonni (Essex) Eliza Willoughby/Millie Boardman (CVU) vs. Cierra McKay/Maeven Cattanach (HAR) Grace Marroquin/Ella McCormack (Rice) vs Molly Hershberg/Frannie Tully (BBA) Sofia Limoges/Ivy Pavick (SJA) vs. Nelly Johnson/Mohini Vallabhaneni (COL) Jaylin Bedard/Drew Ducolon (BFA) vs. Gaby Schulman/Leighton Guyette (BHS) Harper Freund/Lucy Andrus (Stowe) v Elizabeth Lassner/Juliet Allen (MONT) Addey Lilley/Cassidy Berry (HAR) v Sophia Witkin/Lyla Bornstein (BBA) Stella O’Brien/Ayowunmi Adeyuwi (SB) vs. Maren Lindstrom/Dieuna Beynnon (BHS) Avela Kniffen-Krull/Irian White (MMU) vs Avela Kniffen-Krull/White (MMU) Click Download to save Sophia Nisimblat – Chloe Masillo mp3 youtube com Regina Rebello/Valentina Belleza (SJA) vs. Abby Richards/Maddie Dutton (COL) Round of 16 (Thursday) Winner Gabby Doehla/Kate Tilgner (Stowe) vs. Diemer-Sneddon/Xia-Clifford Karpinski-Hogan/Scott-Nonni winner vs. Willoughby-Boardman/McKay-Cattanach winner Winner Martina Mosso/Ella Lipkin (BHS) vs. Marroquin-McCormack/Hershberg-Tully Erin Fina/Sage Peterson (CVU) vs. Winner Limoges-Pavick/Johnson-Vallabhaneni Winner Brianna Greene/Brooke Schaffer (RUT) vs. Bedard-Ducolon/Schulman-Guyette Winner Freund-Andrus/Lassner-Allen vs. Winner Lilley-Berry/Witkin-Bornstein O’Brien-Adeyuwi/Lindstrom-Beynnon winner vs. O’Brien-Adeyuwi/Lindstrom-Beynnon winner vs. O’Brien-Adeyuwi/Lindstrom-Beynnon Winner Knife-Curl-White/Nisimblat-Masillo Winner Addie Maurer/Ariel Toohey (CVU) vs. Rebello-Belleza/Richards-Dutton BOYS DOUBLE First Round (Thursday) B.Berg/T. Hyde (BRATT) vs. N. Sandage/J. Graham (CVU) M. Vinson/O. Lahiff (MMU) vs. M. Duracak/D. Who (SB) N. Kopsco/Z. Low (U-32) vs. P. Bauer/L. Pilcher (Essex) M. Huyler/I. Ritter (MMU) v JM Sanchez/W. Tuff (BBA) W. St. Francis/S. Rule (rice) vs. P. Vinson/A. Aridgids (MMU) D.Ho/L. St. Hilaire (Essex) vs. M.O’Brien/T. Laufen (COL) A. Correa/T. Chang (SJA) v M. Michael/L. Arrington (BBA) I. Tillman/D. Ingham (MMU) v J. Eagle/J. Butler (SB) O. Dinklage/T. Larson (BHS) defeated. D.Paquette/M. Richards (BRATT) Second Round (Thursday) K.Nguyen/N. Morton (BHS) vs. Winner Berg-Hyde/Sandage-Graham D. Steber/A. Winner Calvo (HAR) vs. Huyler-Ritter/Sanchez-Tuff W. Reichelt/J. Marhefka (Stowe) v A. Chance/B. Newtons (MIDD) R. Momozawa/A. Marquez (SJ) vs. St. Francis-Rule/Vinson-Aridgides winner I Anderson/M. Winner Rees (MIDD) against Tillman-Ingham/Eagle-Butler M. Biedermann/L. Jercinovic (Stowe) vs. Dinklage-Larson/Paquette-Richards winner

