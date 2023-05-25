Amerks draws first blood in conference final

HERSHEY, Pa. –The two oldest teams in the American Hockey League met Tuesday at Giant Center in Hershey as the Rochester Americans visited the Hershey Bears for Game One of the AHL’s Eastern Conference Finals. The visiting Amerks scored on their first shot on target just 14 seconds into the game and never looked back, winning the opening game 5–1. Goalkeeper Malcolm Subban made 21 saves in the win while Hunter Shepard was drawn after the fourth goal. The two teams play again in Hershey on Thursday-evening.

Simply put, Rochester was ready for this game, while Hershey didn’t look like the team that worked its way into this stage.

The Americans seemed quicker and capitalized on their chances, starting with their first shot on target, a nasty shot from the stick of Joseph Cecconi that went through a screen and hit Shepard high over the shoulder just inside the post to make it 1-0. Subban would make a key save not long after the goal Garret Pilon cut into a partial breakaway, but Rochester’s netminder stuck with it and made the stop with his left path to prevent host Hershey from tying the count at one.

Instead, the Amerks extended their lead with a tic-tac-toe passing play that landed on the tape of Brett Murray with time to spare, and he made no mistake depositing the puck past Shepard to double the lead after one period. The Bears have not phased in this playoff run, even trailing by two goals, having come back from such a deficit twice this postseason against two different teams. However, Rochester would score an important goal early in the second with Matt Bartkowski Beating Shepard with a punt shot that found a home through traffic to make it 3-0.

How important was the third goal? It’s the first time in Hershey’s playoff run that the Bears have allowed more than two points, and the score seemed to take the wind out of the building. For good measure, Rochester added another axle Mason Jobst scored his third postseason goal to give the visitors a 4–0 lead before the game reached the halfway point. That was the end of the night for Shepard, who had a tough showing despite being a crucial player for the Bears this playoff and the season as a whole. Zach Fucale took over and stopped all six shots he would face the rest of the way.

Hershey would push and break the shutout bid on Subban in the third if Aaron Ness scored his first career playoff goal on a slick feed of Logan day during a four-on-four situation. Ness, who had been unsuitable for the Bears since being knocked out early in Game Three against the Charlotte Checkers, played his first game since signing a two-year extension with the team. That would be as far as they got in this game despite pulling their goaltender, with the Amerks adding an empty goal to seal the deal.

“We can’t cry over spilled milk,” said the Bears head coach Todd Nelson said after the game. “We have to prepare for Game Two on Thursday. I’m sure they’ll come out just as hungry if not hungrier to put us in a pretty deep hole, you have to win games along the way to win a series. That’s how it is. We take it game by game and focus on what we need to work on tomorrow. Thursday is a clean slate.” As for Shepard’s play? “I think he might want one or two back,” Nelson said of Shepard. “Having said that, there are five guys ahead of him who have their jobs to do. Our rush coverage wasn’t very good at all, I don’t know why, because we’ve been working on it all week. Now the guys understand what we’re dealing with, it’s a really good hockey team that deserves to be here. Thursday will be a battle.” “It’s playoff hockey, it’s not going to be easy. I think every time our team has faced adversity, we’ve gotten stronger. You have to give them a lot of credit. We know it’s going to be tough.”

Nelson’s confidence in his group is well founded, as it didn’t appear to be the same Hershey club that had earned its Eastern Conference Finals place in this game. The Bears couldn’t find a way to strike with two chances on the power play as that side of their special teams remains a sore spot, and Tuesday’s try felt flat as their only other loss to Charlotte in the second round. Rochester’s speed was on full display and they showed why they were able to score so many goals to get to this point. They picked up where they left off against Toronto with some perfectly placed passes and shots.

Heading into Game Two, the Bears will look for another slate to try and tie the series before it shifts to Rochester. The Amerks have the opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 series lead if they were to win the second game, put pressure on their opponent going back to their shed and try to make it a short series. It all adds up to what should be a pivotal game in Hershey on Thursday night.

