Notre Dame announces football showtimes on NBC for 2023





From Notre Dame’s press release: SOUTH BEND, Ind. The University of Notre Dame football team has announced starting times for 2023, culminating in prime time games against ohio state and Southern Cal as NBC Sports presents its unprecedented 33rd consecutive season of Fighting Irish football. The 2023 season kicks off with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland against Navy. The game kicks off at 2:30pm ET (7:30pm local Dublin time) on NBC and Peacock. The 23 home game kicks off with a historic encounter between Notre Dame and the state of Tennessee that will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. It is the first time that the Irish have competed against a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). A two-game homestand kicks off with Central Michigan on Saturday, September 16 at 2:30 PM ET exclusively on Peacock, followed by the highly anticipated conclusion of a two-game series with Ohio State on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 AM. pm ET (NBC and Peacock). The second prime time game of the home schedule is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, when Southern Cal visits Notre Dame Stadium on NBC and Peacock at 7:30 PM ET. The home schedule closes with games against Pittsburgh (October 28) and Wake up Boss (Nov. 18), both at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. During the 2023 season Peacock will stream all Notre Dame football games simultaneously broadcast live on NBC, including pre- and post-game coverage. For the third straight season, the Irish will stream one game exclusively on Peacock, the September 16 game with Central Michigan. Experience Notre Dame Football at home in 2023! In addition to securing seats for all home games, season ticket members get priority access to requesting away game tickets, post-season bowl game tickets, and more! If you are interested in becoming a new season ticket member, Please click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onefootdown.com/2023/5/24/23736500/notre-dame-announces-football-kickoff-times-on-nbc-for-2023-peacock-ohio-state-clemson-nd-news-irish The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos