Investments serve to increase interest in tennis
Tennis courts in parks in the borough have been refurbished as part of an investment in local amenities by Burnley Council, the UK Government and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Tennis Foundation.
In addition to the £58,860 investment, the council and Burnley Tennis Club will also partner with the LTA to conduct a range of coaching activities on the park sites.
This includes weekly organized free tennis sessions for all ages, levels of play and experience, with equipment provided meaning people don’t need someone to play with or their own racket. Local tennis leagues also provide friendly, sociable opportunities to get active through local competition.
As part of the plan, the courts will be secured using an entry gate and pin code system and must be pre-booked via an online system at a cost of £3 per hour, but free sessions will also be available on a regular basis. A subscription costs €35 and is valid for a maximum of five people.
Details on how to book a local court and how the arrangement works are available here
It is important that the courts are sustainable and that all money raised is set aside for future repair and maintenance of the courts as well as further improvements so that they are available for future generations
The approach has been successfully trialled in other parts of the country over the past three years, and other locations show that installing gate access technology increases participation. This is because people know that a job will be available to them before they start playing. It also means that free tennis sessions and coaching can be scheduled at certain times. Gate access also helps reduce anti-social behavior and vandalism.
The sites, involving a total of 11 courts, are:
- Scott Park
- Memorial Park (Park Road)
- Nightenhill Park
- Queen’s Park
Work to upgrade the courts has been completed and the scheme will come into effect from 30 May.
The program will officially launch in Scott Park on Sunday, June 18 Burnley tennis club providing fun tasting sessions. If you are interested and want to join, please do reserve a spot/session
Councilor John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and green spaces, said: “We are aware that introducing a small fee may be prohibitively expensive for some, but we will continue to offer free sessions at certain times and we have keeping costs to a minimum By introducing a booking system, people can be sure that when they come to play there is a court available to them that encourages them to use the facilities.
The project is part of a nationwide investment by the UK Government and the LTA Tennis Foundation, provided by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts across Britain and open up the sport to many more people. This investment will bring thousands of existing parkland tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition back to life to benefit communities across the country through renovations and improved accessibility with new gate access technology and booking systems.
Councilor Harbor said it is vital that we can provide our residents with quality opportunities for sports and leisure activities and working with organizations such as the LTA to improve facilities is exactly what we need.
Of Wimbledon just around the corner interest in tennis will be on the rise and we want to build on that throughout the year by encouraging people of all ages to pick up a racket and give it a go.
Julie Porter, the LTA’s chief operating officer, said: We are delighted to be working with Burnley Council to improve park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for everyone to pick up a racket and get active.
This investment is part of the UK Government and LTA’s park tennis project and will ensure that there will be jobs available for people to use for years to come. We will also work with the council to ensure the local community has a range of accessible opportunities to take to the pitch and open up our sport to many more people.
Meanwhile, players of all ages and experience are encouraged to join Burnley Parks’ local tennis league before June 12, ahead of the launch of the new season. More details are available here
Pictured: The renovated courts in Scott Park.
