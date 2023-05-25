World Table Tennis Championships Harimoto and Hayata secure medal for second consecutive Games





Highlights: Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata defeated the Korean pair in straight sets in mixed doubles to secure their second consecutive medal in this event. In the men’s singles, World No. 19 Yukiya Uda lost to Wang Chuqin 1–4 and was eliminated in the third round. World No. 7 Mima Ito advanced to the fourth round of the women’s singles after defeating Hungary’s Jana Kuznetsova.

NHKOOn the fifth day of the World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa, the mixed doubles pair Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata won the quarterfinals of the tournament …

On the fifth day of the World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa, Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata defeated the Korean pair in straight sets in mixed doubles to secure their second consecutive medal in the event. On the fifth day of the tournament in Durban, South Africa, on the 5th, the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles were held, along with the third round of the men’s and women’s singles and the men’s and women’s doubles, and the pair of Harimoto and Hayata, who are aiming to win the gold medal in this tournament after the previous silver medal, faced the Korean pair. In the first game, the Korean pair attacked aggressively, but after Harimoto scored with a powerful forehand, they gradually took control of the game and took a 24-3 lead. In the second game, they found their offensive rhythm from Hayata’s serve and held off the Korean pair’s counterattack, like Harimoto hitting a backhand they are good at, and took a 1-11 lead. In the third game, the Korean pair was forced to take an 8-2 lead against the Korean pair, but when Hayata hit a powerful forehand, Harimoto scored five consecutive runs, including a unique spinning receive “Chiquita”. The two continued to dominate the game and eventually Harimoto hit a powerful forehand to win the game 11-5 in straight sets. The semifinalist pair of Harimoto and Hayata were confirmed as medalists for the second consecutive Games. Women’s singles Mima Ito is through to the fourth round Meanwhile, in women’s singles world No. 7 Mima Ito defeated Hungary No. 70 in straight sets to advance to the fourth round. Men’s singles Yukiya Uda knocked out in third round In the men’s singles, World No. 19 Yukiya Uda lost to No. 2 Wang Chuqin 1–4 and was eliminated in the third round.

