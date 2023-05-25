4-Star DL Owen Wafle disbands from Notre Dame Football





Earlier today, 4-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle announced on social media that he has retired from Notre Dame and the 2024 football recruiting class. Wafle, a 63 290 pounder from The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, had been committed to the Fighting Irish for over a year, but decided he needed to explore other options at his disposal. Wafle currently has offers from schools such as the Michigan Wolverines, Boston College Eagles, Duke Blue DevilsAnd Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The title of the story, Notre Dame, four star DL Owen Wafle Part Ways, from Irish Illustrated Tom Loy suggests this may be a mutual decision between the two sides. Some of the things I’ve heard today certainly support that thought, but I’m not sure that really matters at this point. Notre Dame is still expecting a commitment from 4-Star EDGE Loghan Thomas later today, and a new crystal ball has arrived for another DL to commit to Notre Dame. Good luck Owen. Notre Dame Football Commitments 2024 (16) POSITION PLAYER STANDS HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE op3 On3 consensus CONNECTION DATE POSITION PLAYER STANDS HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE op3 On3 consensus CONNECTION DATE QB CJ Carr MI 6’3″ 195 06/09/22 THE Jack Larsen NC 6’3″ 212 24-06-22 WR Cam Williams IL 6’2″ 175 29-06-22 OT Peter Jones FATHER 6’5″ 290 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6’1″ 180 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5’10” 195 12-26-22 CB Leonard Moore TX 6’2″ 180 02/04/23 OL Anthony Knapp GA 6’4″ 265 3/29/23 EDGE Cole Mullins GA 6’4″ 240 4/22/23 WR Isiah Kanion GA 6’3″ 190 4/27/23 EDGE Bryce young NC 6’6″ 245 4-29-23 S Kennedy Urlacher THE 6’0″ 190 05/01/23 WR Micah Gilbert NC 6’3″ 205 05/02/23 LB Teddy Rezac NO 6’4″ 200 05/12/23 LB Bodie Kahoun VA 6’3″ 215 15-05-23 EDGE Logan Thomas TX 6’3″ 210 5/24/23

