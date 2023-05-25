Florida Panthers win first trophy, want big in Stanley Cup final





SUNRISE Brady Tkachuk hung out with one trophy on Monday night. Two nights later, his older brother Matthew rocked the Prince of Wales Trophy that goes to the Eastern Conference champions as his Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. You can’t drink from the Prince of Wales like Brady did with the Wanamaker along with PGA Tournament Champion Brooks Koepka. But what does it matter. While some teams are afraid to handle the conference trophy the Prince of Wales in the East, the Clarence Campbell in the West Tkachuk had no problem picking it up and posing for photos with it. After scoring the game-winning goal, his third-game winner in a four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes with 4.9 seconds remaining, Tkachuk let himself do what he wants. Roberto Luongonow an executive with the team, was one of the people taking pictures. Seriously, someone gave the Hall of Fame keeper his phone and had them take pictures of them, Tkachuk, and the trophy. Good times. I think that was the type of team that would be the last thing to be superstitious, Tkachuk said afterwards. Don’t touch or anything? Most people said we wouldn’t even make the playoffs, so I don’t know. I think it’s pretty cool to pick it up, carry it around and take pictures with it. We deserved that. We certainly didn’t do it the easy way. We’ve earned it. If you’re blocking shots, taking hits, and doing whatever it takes to win such a trophy, you might as well enjoy it. The Panthers don’t seem much afraid these days of much less dated curses that have been debunked by other teams that won it all after fielding the conference. Yes, the big trophy is the one everyone wants and they all want to drink from. For years, the Panthers have talked about doing this, that, and the other with the Stanley Cup in mind. But the closest they got was watching the Stanley Cup parade 3 1/2 hours north in Tampa. The Lightning has won the Cup three times in its existence and this will be the Panthers’ second chance to take it this far south. They are ready for the challenge. It is very difficult to get to this place, so I am very proud of this group, said Ryan Lomberg, which put Florida ahead 3-2 in the second. Well, enjoy tonight, come in tonight. Forward. FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OR THE STARS OF DALLAS GAME 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridahockeynow.com/florida-panthers-lift-first-trophy-want-the-big-one-in-stanley-cup-final/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos