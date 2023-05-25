China’s Wang escapes nail-biter in Xinhua, table tennis world title defense

Chen Meng celebrates during the third round match of the women’s singles between Chen Meng of China and Shan Xiaona of Germany at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu )

DURBAN, South Africa, May 24 (Xinhua) — Defending champion Wang Manyu of China triumphed in a full-game thriller against Ukraine’s Hanna Haponova to secure a place in the round of 16 in women’s singles at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC ) Final here on Wednesday.

In contrast to the huge differences in their world rankings, the match was a tough one. World No. 213, Haponova demonstrated her formidable style of play by taking a 2-1 lead and saving a match point to force a deciding game. However, the tournament’s second seed Wang found her rhythm and emerged victorious with an 11-3 win in the final game.

Looking back on her performance, Wang admitted that she feared defeat but remained confident. “I would have been completely dissatisfied if I had lost at this stage. Despite the pressure, I felt a strong motivation to win,” she stated.

Besides Wang, four other Chinese female players advanced to the round of 16. Top seed Sun Yingsha dispatched Romania’s Elizabeta Samara in two games as Olympic champion Chen Meng defeated German veteran Shan Xiaona 4-0.

Wang Yidi won 4-1 against 44-year-old Fu Yu of Portugal and Chen Xingtong secured a 4-2 victory against Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong, China.

Notably, Japan has four players in the women’s round of 16 – Mima Ito, Hina Hayata, Miu Hirano and Miyuu Kihara, along with Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico, Germany’s Han Ying and Cheng I-Ching from Chinese Taipei.

In the next round, Diaz faces Ito. “Mima is one of the best players in the world. I will have to prepare thoroughly,” said Diaz.

In the men’s second seed Wang Chuqin defeated world No. 19 Yukiya Uda 4–1, marking his second consecutive victory over a Japanese player in Durban.

In the wake of Uda’s departure, Tomokazu Harimoto remains the lone Japanese player in the men’s battle, having beaten Taipei veteran Chuang Chih-Yuan 4-0.

China’s top Fan Zhendong beat Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China 4-1, while Ma Long beat Kristian Karlsson of Sweden 4-1. They are joined by their compatriots Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun, who defeated South Korean Lee Sang-su and Paul Drinkhall from England respectively.

Fueled by African support, Egypt’s Omar Assar Truls ousted Moregard from Sweden, who finished second at the 2021 World Cup, 4-2. When the World Championships returned to Africa for the first time since Cairo, Egypt, in 1939, the African champion recognized the importance of this event to the continent.

Reigning mixed doubles champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha advanced to the semifinals after beating Lin Yun-Ju and Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 3-0. Their young teammates Lin Shidong and Kuai Man defeated French pair Simon Gauzy and Prithika Pavade 3-1 to meet world number two Harimoto and Hayata in the semifinals.

In addition, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi reached the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles with a 3-0 victory over the Romanian duo of Elizabeta Samara and Andreea Dragoman. They will face Ito and Hayata from Japan, the runners-up from the previous two editions of the event, in the next round.

