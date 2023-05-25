100 days to Penn State Football





The day is finally here! The last time we saw our beloved Nittany Lions in meaningful gaming action was 143 days ago when they took Utah for a Rose bowl victory. As we continue the long off-season, today marks the day when you begin to see daylight at the end of that long, dark tunnel known as the college football off-season – just 100 days until the start of the new college football season. Just 100 days until Penn State reignites its old-school cool rivalry with the Mountaineers of West Virginia. Just 100 days until the lights come on at Beaver Stadium for a prime-time clash at the start of the season. Just 100 days before we adapt to NBC for our nightly college football fix. Only 100 days until a new quarterback makes his first start in a Penn State uniform. Only 100 days left before Nicholas Singleton blasts past everyone to the corner to sprint down the sideline and straight into the end zone. Just 100 days before Kaytron Allen walks straight over some poor souls who haven’t spent as much time in the weight room as this off-season. Only 100 days until Abdul Carter separates the ball from the ball carrier. Just 100 days before Dani Dennis-Sutton shows off the results of an off-season in which he lived in the weight and movie rooms. Just 100 days before someone makes the mistake of throwing Kalen King’s direction. Only 100 days left until you dig out your lucky underwear in time for kickoff. Just 100 days before you reach for the Pepto Bismal after eating one too many hot dogs. Only 100 days until the Nittany Lions sprint out of the tunnel in the most breathtakingly beautiful uniforms of all sports. Only 100 days left until the destructive roar of the crowd at Beaver Stadium in celebration of the first big game of the season. Only 100 more days until we all gather in our blue and white to celebrate one of life’s true joys: the experience of a Penn State Game Day! Today we begin a countdown that will end on September 2 when Penn State opens the season with West Virginia. We have plenty to discuss in the next 100 days and can’t wait to kick off the 2023 season with our dear BSD community. WE ARE…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackshoediaries.com/2023/5/25/23736009/penn-state-nittany-lions-football-2023-season-countdown-100-days-west-virginia-september-2-nbc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos