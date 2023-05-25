IPL – MI vs LSG – Madhwal turns from tennis ball cricket to Rohit’s main man





May 12, 2023, Wankhede Stadium. Akash Madhwal, a virtually unknown fast bowler with a tennis ball background in Uttarakhand, was bowling for generational talent Shubman Gill. He slides one past Gill’s defenses to send the stump into a cartwheel.

It wasn’t quite Jasprit Bumrah vs Virat Kohli, but it marked the arrival of another irresistible talent through Mumbai’s scouting network. In the absence of both Bumrah and Jofra Archer, Madhwal has transitioned seamlessly into Mumbai’s go-to bowler. He was their favorite bowler during the stages in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai.

He returned barely credible numbers of 3.3-0-5-5 – the best in a playoff game in the IPL – to beat the Super Giants. Madhwal has many things going for him in T20 cricket. He can slip and slide the ball through quick arm action and the ball doesn’t go up as far as batters expect. And he has excellent control over the yorker, which he honed during his cricket days with tennis balls in Uttarakhand.

All of those skills were clearly on display Wednesday night. Ayush Badoni was reeled in by the slip and (low) bounce, as was Ravi Bishnoi. Mohsin Khan fell for the perfect yorker. But it was Prerak Mankad’s wickets in the power play and Nicholas Pooran in the 10th that stood out.

After Rohit Sharma took Hrithik Shokeen from the deep point to the deep third, Madhwal hid one away from Mankad’s swinging bow and hollowed it out to the deep third. Madhwal played only his seventh IPL game, but was able to execute a plan in a high-pressure scenario. Rohit and Mumbai like such bowlers.

Pooran’s dismissal was even more remarkable. Bowling from the wicket, Madhwal tricked the south-hander into playing for the inside corner, but the ball stretched out the seam a test match length late to kiss the perimeter. Super Giants never recovered from that blow to the body.

Madhwal had started IPL 2022 as a net bowler with Mumbai and was added to the main squad after Suryakumar Yadav was sidelined with an injury. He didn’t get a game last season and didn’t start this season, but he has played every game for Mumbai since making his debut for them against Punjab Kings in Mohali earlier this month. Seventy-five of his 129 balls have made it into the power play and death. Rohit trusts him so much.

“Yeah, look, he was part of the season as a support bowler last year,” said Rohit after Mumbai confirmed their place in the second qualifier. “We included him in the selection last year, but [he] didn’t get to play. But we knew what he had. Once Jofra was gone we knew we needed someone to bowl at the back and with him, after seeing him enough I felt confident that he could get the job done for us. Has many skills, a good attitude and also a lot of character.

“So that was really nice to see him and talk about the scouts, over so many years we’ve seen so many guys come through Mumbai Indians and go play for India and do well too. So many thanks to the guys at the back, who sit behind the scenes and get the job done for us.”

The clarity of the roles and team culture in Mumbai helped ease Madhwal to the side, according to Rohit. “The first and the most important [thing] it’s important to make them feel special and make them feel part of the team,” he said. “They play a lot of domestic cricket, but this is a different ball game with so many people here. There is also a lot of pressure. So it’s my job as skipper to make sure they feel comfortable on the ground. When they’re about to execute what they’re supposed to do with the bat or ball, it’s our job – myself and the coaching staff – to make sure they’re very clear in their role. As long as you make it very clear to them, that’s all you want.”

The Eliminator in Chennai ended with Rohit patting Madhwal on the head and wrapping him in a hug under the fireworks as Mumbai progressed to the second qualifier.

“Actually, my strength is my yorker,” said Madhwal after the match. “Rohit Brother (brother) knew what my strength is. As captain he used me exactly where the team needed me. Later I also bowled to the nets with the new ball. So he then thought I could also bowl with the new ball. In the test matches I had done well to take wickets with the new ball. In the places where he felt confident in me, he gave me the ball. And I proved myself. I am very laid back and relaxed and I have fun because I am pursuing my passion. Rohit keeps me calm and calm and supports me. Other than that I enjoy my cricket.”

Madhwal has given up technique – and his job – to become a professional cricketer. In his first full IPL season, he has already turned heads with the ball and his composure. On Friday, he has another chance to topple Gill in Ahmedabad and bring Mumbai to the brink of a sixth IPL title.

