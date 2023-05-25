Florida Panthers Make Hockey History With 2023 Stanley Cup Final Appearance – NBC 6 South Florida





As the final seconds ticked on the clock during Game 4 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, reality set in for Florida Panthers fans: They were headed back to the Stanley Cup Finals. A Matthew Tkachuk goal — the star’s third game-winning goal in the series against the Carolina Hurricanes — with less than five seconds remaining sent FLA Live Arena into a frenzy, complete with a hail of rubber rats making their way onto the ice. down jobs. Along the way, the Panthers made serious hockey history by clinching their second Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. In addition to winning the first playoff sweep in franchise history, Florida became the third team in the league’s expansion era to make the Finals that season as the lowest seeded team. Of the 36 players currently on the roster for the Panthers, 21 weren’t even born when Florida last played in a Stanley Cup Final—losing Game 4 of the 1996 Finals to the Colorado Avalanche. The Panthers will host Games 3 and 4 of this year’s Finals with the opportunity to host Game 6 as well. These are the first Stanley Cup Final games to be played at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, which did not open until October 1998. Florida will play the Dallas Stars or the Vegas Golden Knights – two teams that the Cats played a combined 1-3 against in the 2022-2023 regular season.

