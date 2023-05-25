Women’s Soccer Announces 2023 Schedule

PHILADELPHIA Douglas N. Brush Head Coach of Women’s Soccer of the University of Pennsylvania,Dr. Krissy Turner, has announced the schedule of its 2023 program. Led by their sophomore head coach, the Quakers will play a 16-game schedule this fall, including nine home games.

Women’s Soccer 2023 Schedule

“We are excited about the challenges posed by the non-conference portion of our schedule,” said Dr. Turner. “The Ivy League is deep and talented. We will use the early part of the season to prepare for the rigors of conference and our goal will be to qualify for the first-ever Ivy League tournament.”

Penn will start the 2023 season with a pair of home games against American (8/25) and Delaware (8/27). The Quakers’ first road trip includes stops at St. John’s (31/8) and Lehigh (3/9). The Red and Blue return to the City of Brotherly Love for four consecutive games in Philadelphia with Lafayette (7/9) and Villanova (14/9), plus trips to Saint Joseph’s (10/9) and Temple (17/9) . After opening the Ivy game at Columbia (9/23), the Quakers will close out the non-conference portion of their schedule with a home game against Iona (9/27).

The Quakers will play a total of nine home games at Penn Park this season as construction near Rhodes Field continues to be completed.

The Red and Blue open their Ivy League campaign in Columbia and also travel to Brown (7/10) and Harvard (21/10). Quakers’ Ivy League home games include visits from Yale (9/30), Princeton (10/4), Dartmouth (10/14) and Cornell (10/28).

For the first time in Ivy League history, the League will sponsor a four-team tournament hosted by the top seed on November 3-5.

Notes

*2023 is the second season in the college football regular season without overtime. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes to theovertime rulesfor men’s and women’s football.

* Penn set a program record for most draws in a season with seven in 2022.

*Penn has won eight of the last 11 meetings with Temple dating back to the 1996 season, six of which were shutouts. Last season, the teams met at Rhodes Field and played to a scoreless tie.

*Penn and Iona meet for the first time ever.

*The Quakers take on five teams they haven’t seen in at least five years. Delaware and Penn will meet for the first time since the Quakers won 2-0 at Delaware in 2018. The Red and Blue last matched American and Lafayette in 2016, recording wins over both teams. Saint Joseph’s and Penn meet for the first time since 2013, a 1-0 Quaker victory over Hawk Hill. Only one game has ever taken place between Penn and St. John’s; the Quakers defeated the Red Storm 1-0 in the 2000 ECAC Championship.

* Last season, Penn split time between two home fields. Penn was 2-0-4 at Rhodes Field and 1-0-2 at Penn Park.

*After not meeting in 2012-2019, Penn and Villanova will meet for the third season in a row. After beating the Wildcats 2-0 at Rhodes Field in 2021, Penn and Villanova tied 1-1 in 2022.

*Last season, the Quakers played to a pair of 1-1 ties in back-to-back games against #16 Harvard and Cornell. Penn’s five Ivy losses were all decided by one goal.

*Penn has lost only once to Cornell since 1997, going 20-1-4 in that span with the lone loss coming in 2014. The Quakers have won three of their last four encounters as the teams go 1-1 in 2022 The Red and Blue finished in a draw with victories over the Big Red at home 4-2 in 2019, 2-0 in 2021 and 2-0 in Ithaca in 2018. The last home loss to the Big Red came in 1995.

*In the last four encounters against Dartmouth, Penn has beaten the Big Green 6-2, with both Big Green goals coming in 2021 and 2022. This follows three straight encounters that ended 1-0 in favor of the Red and Blue . The Quakers’ last home loss to the Big Green came during the 2005 season; they have since gone 7-0-1 at home to Dartmouth.

* Penn and Yale have split their past four meetings, with the Quakers victorious in 2018 (2-1) and 2021 (4-0).

Please check PennAthletics.com for game times and note that all dates and times are subject to change.

#FightOnPenn