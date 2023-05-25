England opener Jason Roy wants to cancel contract to play Major League Cricket in the US | Cricket news





Jason Roy looks set to become the first English player to pull out of a national contract for a franchise deal with the batsman who is about to sign for Los Angeles Knight Riders in the US-based Major League Cricket tournament. Roy has reportedly been offered in the region of £300,000 for the first two seasons of MLC, with the debut campaign to be held in July. The opener, part of the side that won the 50-over World Cup 2019 on home soil, has a step-by-step deal with England after losing his full contract after falling out of favor in the T20 international format. Roy’s incremental deal, which expires in October, is worth around £66,000 a year. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Watch the best moments from England opener Roy’s brilliant 79-ball century against South Africa in Bloemfontein in January

The Surrey player would not be ruled out of contention against England if he canceled his deal and remains a key player in the one-day international format ahead of his country’s title defense in India in October and November. Roy scored his 11th and 12th ODI centuries this winter, hitting 113 in South Africa in January and then 132 in Bangladesh in March. Major League Cricket won’t clash with England white-ball internationals – Jos Buttler’s side will play their first limited-overs game of the summer against New Zealand on August 30 – but will be played at the same time as County Championship and Vitality Blast matches. It is clear that the ECB will only award Roy the certificate of no objection necessary to play in MLC if he cancels his incremental deal. Roy returns to England in August to play in The Hundred for Oval Invincibles. Roy’s Surrey teammate Reece Topley, also on an incremental deal with England, is also reportedly being targeted by MLC. Image:

England Test coach Brendon McCullum says cricket needs to be ‘fluid’ about long-term franchise deals for players



As news came out that Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise, may offer Jofra Archer a year-long deal to control his playing schedule, England Test coach Brendon McCullum told WITHOUT RADIO in New Zealand: “There has been some shifting of the sand around international cricket in recent years. “It would be utterly naive to think that players in these T20 leagues would turn down huge amounts of money for long-term contracts for much less work because they would have to play international cricket. “Those days are fast approaching to be over. It’s definitely a changing landscape and you just have to be fluid. “You have work with these players, work with these leagues and ideally try to get players to eat their cake and eat it because you want your best players to play.”

