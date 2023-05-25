US men’s hockey team reaches World Cup semifinals





The 2023-24 Alpine World Cup will have no parallel races and will introduce a new team Alpine combined event. Organizers also confirmed other previously proposed changes for next season, including not holding women’s races in Lake Louise, Canada, and spreading the season-ending World Cup Final over two weekends. The season kicks off as usual at the end of October with the men’s and women’s giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria. No parallel races are scheduled for the first time since at least 2009-10. Last season, the only parallel stop for men and women was canceled due to weather. The biennial world championships last February held individual and team parallel events, with some stars skipping them. The IOC said last spring that the team parallel event that was on the Olympic program in 2018 and 2022 has been scrapped for 2026. An Alpine combined team event has been added at the annual Men’s World Cup stop in Kitzbühel, Austria. A team combined event, where one country uses another skier for the speed run and the slalom run, was proposed to debut. The individual combination, which has been an individual event on the Olympic program since 1988, goes for the fourth consecutive season without being at the World Cup. The IOC said last June that the combination will be tentatively included in the 2026 Olympic program, subject to further review. The individual combination has remained on the program of the world championships. Lake Louise traditionally hosts men’s and women’s speed races in late November and early December. But this year the women’s races will be replaced by another stop in Canada, two giant slaloms at Quebec’s Mont Tremblant. It will be the first time since 1993-94 that the Women’s World Cup will not hold races in Lake Louise, except for the pandemic-ravaged 2020-21 season. In 2018, Lake Louise announced that the descent would be renamed Lake Lindsey Way thereafter Lindsey Vonnwho took 18 of her 82 World Cup victories at Lake Louise in 44 career starts there. Vonn was so successful there that halfway through her career the location began to be unofficially called Lake Lindsey. Michaela Shiffrin achieved her first downhill World Cup and super-G victories in Lake Louise. The season-ending World Cup Final in March in Saalbach, Austria, changes from a week-long event to being spread over two weekends. A proposal published earlier in May outlined technical races of slalom and giant slalom on the first weekend and speed races of downhill and super-G on the second weekend. With no world championships in even years, the World Cup finals will be the most prestigious competition of the coming season. OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! Follow @nbcolympictalk Rev your engines

