Championship year marked by third-best all-time GPA of 3,355





SALT LAKE CITY Utah student-athletes continue to demonstrate the culture of excellence that has become a hallmark of the Utes’ athletic programs, with the fourth-highest semester grade point average for the recently completed Spring 2023 semester, and third-highest full-year GPA on file. Utah’s student-athletes produced a semester GPA of 3.384 and a combined fall-spring GPA of 3.355 for 2022-23. Utah Athletics has now completed 34 consecutive semesters with a department GPA of 3.00 or higher, and over the past seven semesters, Utah student-athletes have achieved the top seven GPAs in department history. The Fall 2022 GPA of 3.328 now ranks sixth all-time with each team achieving a Spring 2023 GPA of 3.0 or higher. This unprecedented academic success coincided with Utah’s athletic programs delivering two of the best competitive years in division history in 2021-22 and 2022-23, with a total of 16 conference championships, including regular season and tournament or championship games. “When we talk about a culture of excellence, we apply that standard to every facet of our athletic department, and our student-athletes continue to raise the bar for those expectations,” said Mark Harlan, director of athletics. “We are constantly inspired by their dedication to competing for championships, representing the university in the community, and most importantly, excelling in their academic endeavors and graduating. Any meaningful measure demonstrates their success, and we cannot prouder to celebrate their achievements.” In 2022-23, Utah has won a total of 10 conference championships. This includes six Pac-12 championships in football (championship game), women’s basketball (regular season), gymnastics (regular season and championship meet), men’s tennis (regular season), and softball (tournament) to go with the wins of the regular RMISA ski season and championships. and lacrosse’s ASUN regular season and tournament titles. Utah’s record-breaking GPAs carry over to one of the best department graduation rates in the country. According to the most recent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), released in December 2022, 93 percent of student-athletes graduated from the U within six years of enrollment. It was the fifth consecutive year that Utah’s score reached or exceeded the 93 percent benchmark. Utah’s rate of 93 percent is tied for fourth highest among Power Five public institutions and sixth among all Power Five-level institutions. Utah Athletics celebrated the graduation of 109 student-athletes in early May, in recognition of those who graduated in Fall 2022 or Spring 2023 or are expected to graduate in Summer 2023. The women’s cross-country team, which achieved the highest team finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships (12th), achieved the highest spring semester GPA of any sport with a 3,827. The men’s squad was led by the national champion ski team for the sixth consecutive semester, earning a 3.451 GPA. Other spring 2023 highlights 66 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.00 GPA

218 were named on the Dean’s List with a 3.50 or better (44.6%)

391 made the Athletic Director’s honor roll, 3.00 or better (79.9%) Program specific highlights Women’s Gymnastics, the Pac-12 champion and third-place finisher at the NCAA championship, has achieved a team semester GPA of 3.00 or higher in 56 consecutive semesters.

Four-time defending champion men’s skiing, women’s cross country and volleyball have earned team semester GPAs of 3.0 or higher for 31 consecutive semesters.

