Wayne Parnell signs for Blast

Durham Cricket are pleased to announce the signing of South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell to the Vitality Blast. Following a recent spate of key bowler injuries and with Matthew Potts ruled out due to an England call-up, Durham has moved quickly to secure the veteran left-arm fellow. Parnell has made an impact on the international scene, taking 59 international T20 wickets to his name, including a career-best 5/30 against Ireland last year. Parnell has proven himself on the national stage, playing white ball cricket all over the world, most recently captaining Pretoria Capitals to the final of the SA T20. His domestic global experience saw him claim over 250 T20 wickets in the short format of the game, representing teams in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and the Hundred. A capable lower-order batsman, Parnell has more than 2000 T20 runs with a best of 99 for Cape Cobras, while notching five half-centuries in his 15-year career. He is well known in English domestic cricket having played for Sussex, Glamorgan, Kent and Northamptonshire, helping Worcestershire Rapids claim their only Vitality Blast crown in 2018. Parnell now joins Durham after a recent spell in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore, including a scintillating spell against Rajasthan Royals where he sacked Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Joe Root to set figures of 3/10 of four overs. Director of Cricket, Marcus North added: Wayne is an experienced T20 bowler at international level with a proven track record of achievement in franchise cricket. His experience playing for and managing T20 teams around the world will be valuable to us this season. He bowls with left arm pace and can run down with the bat. He’s played a lot of white ball cricket in England and he’s coming straight to Durham after a good spell in the IPL, so he’ll be ready to play when he arrives this weekend. On joining Durham, Parnell said: “I’m delighted to be given this opportunity to play for Durham.” I thoroughly enjoyed my previous spells in England, and everyone speaks well of Durham. I know some guys in the dressing room so I hope to fit right in and use my experience to bring some wins to the fans.

