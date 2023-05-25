Men’s Tennis Murphy Cassone reaches NCAA Singles Elite Eight





Men’s Tennis | May 24, 2023 Orlando, Fla. On Wednesday afternoon, No. 42 Murphy Casson defeated No. 61 Micah Braswell (Texas) in straight sets, 6–2, 6–3, becoming the biggest advance by an Arizona State player since Sargis Sargsian in 1995. Cassone will play Stanford’s Arthur Fery in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Singles Tournament on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. MST. The All-American went 3 for 5 in break points for the second straight game and had three aces in his fourth NCAA postseason win. “I’m really impressed with Murphy’s composure and poise today,” head coach said Matt Hill mention. “Micah has had an incredible year, so we knew the game would be a tough test. Apart from the fact that Murphy performed at a very high level, he managed to play the game fantastic against a great player.” In the first set, the pair battled it out, claiming two points each before Cassone finally pulled away from his opponent after Braswell’s second ace of the set. Cassone continued his momentum and took the first point of the second set. Braswell quickly moved up the board, but Cassone claimed dominance on the field to take the lead again. Braswell answered back, but the outcome was different: Cassone scored three straight runs to put himself at 5-2. The Longhorn’s third run wouldn’t help, as the Sun Devil finished the game 6–3. This season, Cassone was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference First Team for being absolutely dominant in the closing weeks of the regular season. Cassone was a perfect 6-0 in April, never losing more than two games in a row during the year. Of his 17 regular season wins, only five went to a third set. He finished the regular season 17-6 (8-2 Pac-12) in singles and has a 3.1 ITF World Tennis Number. Live scoring for Cassone’s match will be available here. Stay tuned @SunDevilMTennis on Twitter and Instagram for the latest coverage and news.

