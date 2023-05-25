Dukes claim dozens of Athlon Sports Preseason All-Conference Honors





HARRISONBURG, Va. Athlon Sports recognized 11 James Madison student-athletes with 12 preseason awards as the organization rolled out its All-Sun Belt Conference Team for the 2023 season this week. Leading the list for JMU was a quartet of First Team All-Sun Belt honors in defensive lineman James Carpenter , offensive lineman Nick Kidwell punt Ryan Hanson and linebacker Taurus Jones . Making the Second Team receiver Reggie Brown offensive lineman Tyler Stephens and linebacker Prison Walker . Third team honors went to running back Caelon black as an all-purpose player, tight end Zach Horton and offensive lineman Tanner Morris while Josh Sarratt earned fourth team honors both in safety and as a point returner. Carpenter started all 11 games as a nose guard last season, earning Second Team All-Sun Belt and VaSID First Team All-State honors. He scored 52 tackles with 11.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. Stephens and Morris started all 11 games on the line, while Kidwell made nine starts with a right tackle. Kidwell was a Second Team All-Sun Belt honoree and took home First Team All-State laurels. The group helped JMU rank 13th nationally and first in the Sun Belt with 37.0 points per game. The Dukes ranked 29th in the FBS and third in the SBC in total offense (452.5). JMU also led the conference and ranked seventh nationally in yards per completion (14.52), while the passing average (265.7) was third in the Sun Belt and the rushing average (186.7) was fourth. Hanson joined the program in the spring after spending the previous three with SBC foe Arkansas State. Formerly a 2021 All-Sun Belt third-team punter, Hanson played in 35 career games, averaging 43.1 yards per punt. Last season he had 48 kicks at an average of 43.7 per attempt. Jones was a Third-Team All-Sun Belt linebacker in his first season as a starter in 2022. Named Second Team All-State, he led the Dukes in 82 tackles with 10.5 for a loss, one sack and a pair of force awkwardness and recovery. Jones also had five passes defended, including his first career interception. Brown is JMU’s leading returner in the wide receiver space, coming off his first season as a primary starter. In eight games with five starts last fall, Brown made 24 receptions for 401 receiving yards and four touchdowns. That included a career-high 136 yards at Georgia Southern. An honorable mention All-Sun Belt pick in 2022, Walker had a solid first year starting at the linebacker position. He produced 63 tackles with three for a loss and a sack. He also led the team with three interceptions and two pick sixes, while also adding five pass breakups. Walker was also a Pro Football Network Honorable Mention Midseason All-American. Black returned from a season-ending injury last year and played in nine games starting as a running back. Voted VaSID University Division Offensive Rookie of the Year, Black had 69 carries for 333 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.8 per rush. He also added 17 catches and 177 receiving yards with a pair of scores. His season was marked by a season-high 108 all-purpose yards at App State where he rushed for 85 yards and caught a touchdown and a 23-yard touchdown pass. Horton is JMU’s leading tight end returner in 2023 after appearing in all 11 games with five starts a season ago. In JMU’s first FBS campaign, he had 13 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Sarratt played in all 11 games with 10 starts in safety while serving as JMU’s primary kick return in 2022. He made 40 tackles with 4.5 for a loss and a sack. On the return side, Sarratt averaged 5.9 per return on 19 attempts, with four from 10 yards or more. The league’s official preseason all-conference team will be revealed ahead of the Sun Belt Conference Media Days, which take place July 25-26 in New Orleans.

