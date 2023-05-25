Three reasons to get excited for the 2023 season

PROVO, Utah– In 100 days, BYU football will usher in a historic year.

Regardless of the final record, the 2023 season will always be historic as BYU’s season began playing in a Power Five league. No, it’s not a dream, BYU fans.

The Cougars will be part of the Big 12 Conference in the fall.

The first season in the Big 12 alone is a big reason to get excited for BYU football in 2023. But aside from Big 12 membership, what should get you excited?

Here are three reasons to get excited when BYU kicks off the season against Sam Houston on September 2.

#1 Kalani Sitake has surrounded himself with a staff he trusts

The speed at which a place like BYU is moving compared to its Power Five peers is at a different pace. Things take time at BYU. Example, Kalani Sitake’s staff.

Sitake, who is entering his eighth season as head coach at BYU, has the staff he needs to compete at the Power Five level.

When Sitake first arrived as head coach, he had a limited budget for his staff, forcing him to hire assistants who did not coach college football. That only lasted two years. He then reworked the offensive staff, leading to BYU producing two NFL draft picks at QB, WR, left tackle, and a running back who completed 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie season.

On the defensive side, he had his old colleague and friend Ilaisa Tuiaki leading the defense along with head coach Ed Lamb. They have put together successful defenses. But in the past two years, it was clear that the defensive staff, like the offense in 2017, needed to be adjusted.

Sitake was confident last season that he knew how to fix the defense. He mentioned the defensive plays after the game in Arkansas last year. BYU turned the season around, earning a landslide win at Boise State and a bowl win with a depleted roster against SMU.

But Sitake calling the defense was not the long-term solution. Sitake knew he needed a defensive staff with Power Five experience, but perhaps more importantly, a group of coaches who would be ruthless recruiters.

Sitake made tough decisions to leave all but one of the coaches on last year’s staff.

He has a staff that checks those boxes. Jay Hill leaving the head coach post at Weber State to join BYU’s staff gives Sitake a defensive leader he can trust. This allows Sitake to be the CEO and leader of the program rather than being on the front line of defense.

Along with Hill, Sitake has a defensive staff with Power Five experience, plus Jernaro Gilford, one of the top recruiters on the previous staff.

Hill has said his defense is complex. It’s a page from the Utah defense that’s had great success in the Pac-12.

The offensive staff has earned a reputation for producing capable offenses that remind people of the BYU of yesteryear. Their challenge now becomes to take it to the next level in a conference known for its powerful attacks.

The staff that Sitake has gives BYU the best chance of rising.

#2 Deeper roster than last year

BYU will have a deeper and more talented roster in 2023 compared to last season. The problem is that they will have a schedule with ten Power Five opponents. So naturally expectations are lowered as BYU transitions into the Big 12.

BYU could have a situation where the team is better this year but still has fewer wins than last year due to the demanding schedule. ESPN’s FPI has BYU with the 28th toughest schedule in college football this season.

Some positions have questions compared to last season, particularly at quarterback.

Jars Hall being selected in the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings is a significant loss to BYU. Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis is the starting quarterback and he made a solid first impression in the spring. But it’s a drop off from Hall.

If Slovis plays at the level he did his freshman year in 2019 and the COVID season in 2020, BYU could have a third consecutive NFL draft pick as the starting quarterback. On the other hand, if Slovis puts up numbers like he did with Pitt with a 10-9 TD-to-INT mark, that streak is likely to end.

The good news for BYU is that they have more options as a quarterback. BYU didn’t have a backup signal caller they trusted after Hall last season. Hence, Hall played through a shoulder injury he suffered against Utah State.

Behind Slovis is No. 1 JUCO QB transfer Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff showed in spring training that he is a gamer with a knack for playing off-script.

After the quarterback spot, the offensive line and running back positions look better on paper than they did last season.

UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins was tagged as a second-team All-Big 12 selection by Athlon Sports. Robbins along with Deion Smith, Hinckley Folau Ropati and incoming freshman LJ Martin from Colorado make for one of the most returning units BYU has ever accumulated.

The offensive line has been adjusted, but stars return in left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who will fill the shoes left by Blake Freeland. Suamataia is already collecting first-round NFL draft buzz. Plus, Connor Pay is back as one of the leaders in the program.

Pay can play both central and defensive this season. Then BYU added Utah State’s Paul Maile, Utah State’s Weylin Lapuaho, and Oklahoma State tackle Caleb Etienne, who brings 13 career Big 12 starts.

According to my tracking, BYU has two scholarships available for the 2023 season. Adding a linebacker, defensive lineman, or another offensive lineman would be areas to focus on if it were up to me.

The defense has brought in good newcomers, especially in the diploma transfer market. For example, Weber State cornerback Eddie Heckard was about to enter the NFL draft, but opted for another year of college football. Heckard chose BYU over UCLA, Cincinnati and others.

Linebacker AJ Vongphachanh of Utah State committed to BYU due to offers from Washington State, South Carolina and Minnesota.

BYU’s staff has brought in newcomers who should create depth of competition within the program. It’s talented enough for BYU to take part in a bowl game in their first season in the Big 12.

#3 Every game means something

The elephant in the room for BYU football each season as an Independent has been the meaning of games. After one loss, or when BYU won its sixth win, the endgame was known for BYU. A spot in a bowl game selected by ESPN against a Group of Five opponent.

That’s gone now. Joining the Big 12 Conference brings more meaning to every game played this season.

Gone are his senior days against an FCS opponent, with nothing on the line. Now Senior Day includes a visit from Oklahoma in November.

Even if BYU is scratching and clawing for bowl eligibility, they may have a chance to play spoiler in a conference title race. Maybe someone’s College Football Playoff hopes are derailed. Or simply gain the upper hand over competitive enemies.

Each game takes on greater meaning. That alone is something every BYU football player should be excited about this season.

