Fritz beats Ivashka, reaches Geneva SFs | ATP tour

Could this be the week Taylor Fritz breaks his trophy duck on clay on the ATP Tour?
The 25-year-old sent a statement to the rest of the field on Thursday at the Gonet Geneva Open, where he raced past Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 6-2 with a blistering quarterfinal on the ATP 250 clay court.
Fritz struggled through a three-set test against Marcos Giron in his opening match in Geneva, but didn’t have much trouble getting past world No. 86 Ivashka in the pair’s first ATP Head2Head meeting. The second seed hit powerfully and with depth from both wings, breaking his opponent’s serve twice in each set and getting no break point on his own delivery in the 51-minute encounter.
Fritz flies forward
He takes the win 6-1, 6-2 against Ivashka
@genevaopen | #recovery pic.twitter.com/MVkZC5UgTI
— ATP tour (@atptour) May 25, 2023
With his 29th tour-level win of the season, Fritz reached his third tour-level clay-court semifinal of 2023. After falling to the final four in Monte-Carlo and Munich, the American hopes to maintain his level in Geneva as he continues his chasing first ATP Tour Championship match on clay.
Grigor Dimitrov stands in Fritz’s way to that goal, after the fourth seed rallied to a 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4 victory against Christopher O’Connell to reach his first clay-court semifinal of the season. Dimitrov converted four of his 10 break points to take a two-hour, 43-minute victory and extend his ATP Head2Head series lead against O’Connell to 2-0.
Alexander Zverev will face Casper Ruud or Nicolas Jarry in the other semifinal in Geneva. Zverev led Wu Yibing 4–1 as the Chinese pulled out of the quarterfinals. Zverev now has a 6-0 record in Geneva, winning the title on his only previous appearance in 2019.
