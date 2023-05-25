University of Minnesota Athletics





COLORADO SPRINGS, Color – Men’s hockey forward from the University of Minnesota Logan Cooley was named USA Hockey’s 2023 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year, it was announced Thursday. Men’s hockey forward from the University of Minnesotawas named USA Hockey’s 2023 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year, it was announced Thursday. Cooley’s prolific playing skills helped the freshman to a team-best 60 points, which ranks second nationally and fifth in single-season program history for a freshman player. He earned a spot as a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist and made the AHCA/CCM Hockey All-American West First Team after passing all NCAA players with 38 assists and a +38 rating. With 12 points in six postseason games, Cooley landed on the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team, NCAA Fargo Regional All-Tournament Team and Big Ten Conference All-Tournament Team. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native recorded at least one point in 32 of 39 games played, with multi-point efforts in 19 games, and played back-to-back games only once without scoring a point. Cooley recorded a season-long 16-game point streak from January 14 to April 6, totaling 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in that stretch. In his freshman year of college hockey, he led all B1G players in earning five Star of the Week honors during the campaign and was the league’s scoring co-champion along with linemate Jimmy Snuggerud good for 36 points in conference play. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft also represented Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship helping the USA to a bronze medal. He recorded a team-leading 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) for second overall in the tournament and a spot on the Media All-Star Team. USA Hockey will honor service award recipients, players of the year and other top award recipients at the President’s Awards Dinner on June 9 as it hosts its 2023 Annual Meeting June 7-10 in Denver.

