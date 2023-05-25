Top-3 Freshman Finalist – Stanford University Athletics





STANFORD, California – NiJaree Canada has been named one of three finalists for the TUCCI/NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year Award, as announced Thursday by the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association). The winner, voted on by the Association’s Division I All-America Committee, will be announced on Tuesday, May 30, ahead of the start of the 2023 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Canady has had a groundbreaking rookie season, quickly cementing her reputation as one of the nation’s elite pitchers while contributing to a staff that boasts the nation’s best strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.19) and a fifth-place finish in ERA (1.56). In a bid to become Stanford’s first NFCA Freshman of the Year, Canady has compiled a 15-1 record in 27 appearances and 21 starts and is the national leader in ERA (0.46) and strikeouts per seven innings (11.8 ), while ranking third in hits allowed per seven innings (3.29). Canady, who leads the Cardinal in 106.1 innings with 180 strikeouts while walking only 18, has also thrown two no-hitters while responsible for seven of Stanford’s 19 shutouts, a total that ranks 10th in the league. country. Canada has thrown eight complete games and limited opponents to a .137 batting average. After an impressive regular season, Canady was dominant in her NCAA debut last weekend, holding Florida scoreless in 7.1 innings while allowing two hits and no walks along with striking out 12 in two appearances. Canada’s 18 strikeouts against Villanova on March 3 were the most since Missy Penna’s school-record 19 on March 23, 2009 against Cal Poly. Canady, a six-time Pac-12 weekly award winner, joined fellow rotational anchor Alan Vawter as top-25 finalists for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award. The TUCCI/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award was created in 2014 to honor outstanding athletic achievement among Division I freshman softball students. To be eligible, student-athletes must be nominated by their member head coach and in their freshman year of NCAA Division I collegiate competition being nominated as a true freshman or college freshman. Previous winners include Jordy Bahl (2022 Oklahoma), Tiare Jennings (2021 Oklahoma), Danielle Williams (2019 – Northwestern), Jocelyn Alo (2018, Oklahoma), Rachel Garcia (2017 UCLA), Amanda Lorenz (2016 Florida), Paige Parker ( 2015 Oklahoma) and inaugural recipients Annie Aldrete (Tennessee) and Kasey Cooper (Auburn) in 2014. No. 9 Stanford (43-13, 14-10 Pac-12) will face No. 8 Duke (48-10, 19-5 ACC) when the NCAA Super Regional competition kicks off Friday in Durham, NC. The Cardinal is making its seventh NCAA Super Regional appearance and has advanced to back-to-back Super Regionals for the third time in school history (2022-23, 2008-09, 2005-06). Stanford’s 43 wins are the most since a 48-11 finish in 2009 and the 40-win campaign is the first since 2012.

