The musician behind Kyle Schwarber’s walk-on music performs at Ardmore’s Living Room & Cricket Cafe on Friday





The Phillies are out of town in Atlanta this weekend, so sports fans won’t hear Living Colors Cult of Personality blowing at Citizens Bank Park when southpaw slugger Kyle Schwarber comes to the plate. But also without that walk-on music, there will still be opportunity to hear the prescient song about a charismatic leader’s ability to manipulate the masses. The song, which is called Benito Mussolini and John F. Kennedy, won a Grammy in 1990 for best hard rock performance. Vernon Reid, the Living Color guitarist (who wrote the song), along with his bandmates Corey Glover, Muzz Skilling and Will Calhoun, will be playing Friday night at the Living Room & Cricket Cafe in Ardmore. Reid is a virtuoso guitarist, a player with a style that combines funk, rap and free jazz. The co-founder of the Black Rock Coalition in the 1980s he was number 78 on the Spins list of the greatest guitarists of all time in 2012. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, said of Living Color: When I first heard the song Cult of Personality, I was amazed that there were clearly other African Americans were who loved unashamedly Led Zeppelin and wanted to shred. Living Colors second album, Time is up, released in 1990 and featuring Mick Jagger, Queen Latifah, Little Richard and Doug E. Fresh. It is now the subject of a new book with the simple title Time is up by Kimberly Mack. In the Living Room, Reid will perform his Verntronics show, a nod to the shows King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp has performed under the Frippertronics banner. He will perform solo and will share stories and songs and tricks of the trade. Vernon Reid Verntronics, Friday, May 26, 8:00 p.m., Living Room & Cricket Cafe, 104 Cricket Ave., Ardmore. $40-$50. BYO. livingroomardmore.com.

