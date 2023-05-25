Sports
College Football Transfer Portal: Colorado, LSU Among Teams That Upgraded 2023 Rosters With New Additions
The first off-season with two official transfer portals is coming to a close and the new era of player movements is at the center of a national discourse. Undergraduate players no longer have to sit on the sidelines for an entire season before taking the field, and a version of free agency has taken control of the sport. Like it or not, this is the new reality and we’ve seen players across the country take advantage of the new rules.
Among the big names finding a new home are former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who made his way to Notre Dame; former NC State signal caller Devin Leary, who moved to Kentucky; and star wide receiver Travis Hunter, who followed coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado.
Some teams went hard by targeting multiple players in an effort to revamp their rosters, while others focused on specific players who can add some depth and summer competition to help them make the cut. college football Playoff. Which method will work? That depends on the needs of each program and coach based on where they are currently in the landscape of their divisions and conferences.
The new era has ushered in more freedom for players than we’ve ever seen before, thanks to instant eligibility and the ability to monetize their name, image and likeness. Tracking these chess pieces around the board is almost impossible. Not to worry, CBS Sports has you covered. Here are the five teams that have benefited the most during the transfer portal frenzy of the winter and spring windows.
1. Colorado buffaloes
notable additions:DB/WR Travis Hunter (Jackson State), QB Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State), LB Demoy Kennedy (Alabama), R. B. Alton McCaskill (Houston), Jimmy Horn Jr. (South Florida), EDGE Derrick McLendon II (Florida state), S Brendan Gant (state of Florida)
Of course, notable additions could take up multiple lines in Colorado, given how coach Deion Sanders has used the transfer portal; instead, we focus on headliners from the most substantial roster overhaul (incoming and outgoing) in modern college football.
Hunter pulled off a stunner as the top ranked recruit in the Class of 2022 by choosing Jackson State over Florida State. He went on to pick up two interceptions (including a pick six) during his freshman campaign. In addition, he had 190 yards of reception and four touchdowns as an offensive weapon. He should do some serious damage in the Pac-12.
Shedeur Sanders has already entrenched himself as the starting quarterback after following his father from Jackson to Boulder. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound dual-threat stud has the tools and production (good for 70 passing touchdowns in two seasons at JSU) to compete for the top tier of the Pac-12’s loaded quarterback room.
Will the new Colorado roster help the Buffs compete for the conference title this season? That’s a tall order for a show coming out of a 1-11 season, but Sanders made it clear from the moment he stepped onto campus that what was there wasn’t going to last. That “process” has blossomed and it was important regardless of what happens this fall.
notable additions: QB Payton Thorn (michigan state), RB Brian Battery (South Florida), OL Avery Jones (East Carolina), OL Dillon Wade (tulsa), dl Justin Rogers (Kentucky), W.R Caleb Burton (ohio state)
Freshman coach Hugh Freeze’s portal plan was immediately clear: “Go get ’em.” Freeze went hard after offensive and defensive linemen to build SEC-caliber units. It’s nearly impossible to find six-foot, 320-pound offensive tackles with feet like ballerinas in the transfer portal, so stocking up on some development projects is a healthy approach.
“We first had to try to get depth in the offensive line and the defensive line for this competition.” Freeze told CBS Sports in February. “The only way I knew how to do that was through the portal. We’re excited about the numbers we’ve signed and the guys we’ve unsubscribed from the portal who have experience to give us a foundation of how we will keep us.”
Freeze also needed another option at quarterback alongside incumbent starter Robby Ashford, and he gets a multi-year starter with New Year’s Six bowl experience in Michigan State’s Thorne. Freeze also provided wide receiver assistance, adding a former 1,000-yard rusher to Battie, who is also on special teams.
3. Florida State Seminoles
notable additions: WR Ken Coleman (state of Michigan), Fentrell cypress II (Virginia), DEJaheim call (south carolina), dl Brad Fish (Western Michigan), EDGE Gilbert Edmond (South Carolina)
The Seminoles are trendy College Football Playoff picks, and coach Mike Norvell used the portal to add even more to his championship-level roster. Coleman, a 6-foot-4, 216-pounder, is a breakout candidate in a receiving corps that includes 6-foot-7 star Johnny Wilson and 6-foot-4 junior Deuce Spann. That’s a lot of length for star quarterback and preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travisto.
Star defensive lineman Jared Verse has graduated from the NFL and has a lot of help for what should be one of the best units in the country. Fiske was ranked 18th nationally among players in the transfer portal and No. 2 overall along the defensive line. Edmond was the top ranked EDGE and ninth overall in the 247Sports transfer portal ranking. Norvell clearly wanted to create more depth and versatility up front, which is exactly what championship-level programs need.
Florida State is not like Auburn and Colorado, two programs that clearly went for quantity to bolster their rosters. Norvell was more focused in his approach, indicating he could be more comfortable with his selection.
notable additions:CB Denver Harris (Texas A&M), CB Duce Chestnut (Syracuse) CB Zy Alexander (Southeast Louisiana), RB Logan Diggs (our lady)
Coach Brian Kelly did a great job in the gantry, especially in secondary. Harris and Chestnut have high profile Power Five experience and Alexander goes to FBS with a lot of hype. LSU likes to bill itself as “DBU” and Kelly wants to make sure the name sticks through the portal through a huge haul.
“You know we have a little bit of experience when you look at Alexander, Harris and Chestnut who played a lot in Syracuse,” Kelly said in April. “I don’t feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we throw freshmen out.”
Star quarterback Jayden Daniels could also use some help, and Kelly targeted several weapons, including the recently committed Diggs – Notre Dame’s second-biggest rusher last season. The hasty assault on LSU is packed with experience, but the status of several of those incumbents is up in the air based on multiple factors, including injuries to three would-be contributors and the absence of veteran John Emery Jr. because of academic problems.
notable additions:DL Bear Alexander (Georgia), dl Anthony Lucas (Texas A&M), DB Christian Roland Wallace (Arizona), R. B MarShawn Lloyd (South Carolina), WR Dorian singer (Arizona)
The Trojans’ defense was relentless last season, so coach Lincoln Riley put defenders in the portal – especially up front. A six-foot-tall, 325-pound monster, Alexander was a four-star contender and the No. 111 overall player in the class of 2022. He was ranked 12th among players in the transfer portal and was the top-ranked defenseman lineman. He will probably be the center of the Trojans’ defense line.
If they’re going to run to the CFP, it’s imperative that Riley make his defense at least “average” given how dynamic the offense is supposed to be. Lloyd was a star with the Gamecocks and Singer was a performer at 1100 yards with the Wildcats. Star quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy last year after an incredible season, and 2023 looks even scarier thanks to what Riley did to replenish his offensive depth chart.
