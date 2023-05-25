Tarleton Tennis signs 3 transfers, adds to last year’s youthful WAC contending roster

STEPHENVILLE, Texas Despite a roster full of underclassmen last year, Tarleton Tennis finished second in both the Western Athletic Conference regular season and the WAC Tournament. Now they are adding some NCAA Division I veteran transfers to continue their rising status.

The Texans announced on Thursday that they had signed transfers from Noelia Lorca of Lamar, Maretha Burger of Liberty and Adeliya Mukhutdinova of UTSA.

“This year’s recruiting class is very exciting, we bring a lot of collegiate tennis experience to our already strong team,” head coach Elianne Douglas-Miron said. “Each of these players will play a key role in our success next year and I can’t wait to start working with them in the fall.”

Lorca played with former WAC member Lamar for the past two years, going 18-17 overall in singles and 14-17 in doubles. She played all 22 singles matches in the No. 2 position last season, going 10-11, including a 7-1 stretch in March-April that carried over to Southland Conference. She also played between Courts 1-2 in doubles, earning a 9-8 run (5-0 SLC), with eight runner-up wins. Lorca earned First Team All-SLC on the No. 2 doubles line for her efforts.

Her freshman campaign put her at 8-6 in singles, including a 5-4 on Court 3. Her top wins at Lamar included a Court 2 singles win vs. UTRGV, a Court 3 singles win at Stephen F. Austin, a Court 4 singles win vs. Oral Roberts, and a Court 1 doubles victory over UTSA.

Lorca is from Murcia, Spain where she attended IES Licenciado Francisco Cascals. In her junior career, she ranked 122nd in the nation and recorded nine wins against nationally ranked players, including six in the top-100. She won the 2015 Spanish Women’s Regional Championship, followed by a second-place finish at the 2019 Women’s Regional Championship, the 2019 and 2020 Junior Nationals, and the 2019 Absolute tournament. She also finished second in the Marbella Marca Junior Cup. Upon arrival in Tarleton, she starts studying psychology.

“We had the chance to play Noelia when she was in the WAC, and my assistant coach Sonya Carson and I was very impressed,” said Douglas-Miron. “We loved her energy, her tenacity and her competitiveness. Noelia has the same fire that all our girls have. She will immediately make an impression on the pitch and we are very excited to see her wearing purple and white.”

Burger has played the past two seasons with Liberty, a program that has advanced to at least the ASUN Tournament Semifinals in each of its years, going 36-17 overall, 12-5 in conference play. Burger went 7-11 overall in singles in dual match play, plus a 14-15 score on Tour. She also recorded 23 double wins in dual match and tour play over the last two seasons.

She is from Ashton, South Africa, and attended Hoërskool Stellenbosch in the Western Cape province. Burger reached the No. 1 ranking in South Africa’s U18 Girls Combined, U18 Girls’ Doubles and Open Mixed Doubles. In addition, she ranked as high as No. 3 in the South African Women’s Rankings and No. 312 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Tennis Tour Rankings. She compiled a 103-16 youth tournament record during the last two years of her youth tennis career.

Academically, Burger was honored as an ITA Scholar-Athlete and was named on the ASUN Academic Honor Roll while at Liberty. At Tarleton, she will major in exercise science and sports studies while minoring in sports psychology.

“I’ve been following Maretha since her senior year of high school, and as soon as I got the chance to hire her, I knew I wanted her on our team,” said Douglas-Miron. “Maretha brings a mature understanding of the game of tennis. She is an expert in doubles and will help raise the level of our doubles next spring. Maretha is known for her leadership, outgoing personality and will to win. She will fit well with our culture.”

Mukhutdinova played her freshman campaign with UTSA last year, going 9-9 in doubles with two singles wins for the 14-10 Roadrunners. Against Tarleton in the Texans’ 4–3 victory in San Antonio, Mukhutdinova earned a team point with a singles victory on Court 3 against one of the two eventual First Team All-WAC Texan players.

She joined the Roadrunners from Spanish River High School in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, although she was born in Siberia, Russia. She climbed as high as No. 3 on the Florida rankings, had a career-high Florida ranking of No. 30, and nationally ranked No. 2004 in the ITF junior girls rankings.

Academically, she earned a Conference USA Academic Medal while at UTSA. She’s going to study kinesiology at Tarleton.

“We fought Adeliya last spring and she gave us a great fight,” said Douglas-Miron. “Her aggressive playing style suits our team well. She is such an athletic player and hits such a clean ball. All I could think about during the recruitment process was how much potential she has and how excited I would be if I got a chance to coach her. I’m so excited she chose to be Texan.”

Tarleton has posted a 35-11 record over the past two seasons, including a 17-3 record in conference play. Since becoming an NCAA Division I program, the Texans have won the WAC Coach of the Year award, the WAC Player of the Year award, the WAC Freshman of the Year award, and 11 All-Conference honors (six Singles All-WAC First Team honors), one double All-WAC First Team, three Singles All-WAC Second Team, one Doubles All-WAC Second Team).