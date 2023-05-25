Gophers’ Logan Cooley was named National Player of the Year by USA Hockey – The Rink Live





MINNEAPOLIS When USA Hockey, the national board of sports, searched for the best American player in college hockey last season, they may have looked first in Pittsburgh, or their first look may have been on the State of Hockey. In both cases, their eyes fell on the same super-talented center. Minnesota Gophers forward Logan Cooley, who recently announced his plan to return for a second season in maroon and gold, is no stranger to wearing red, white, and blue. He chose the Gophers for the USA Hockeys National Team Development program while skating. In addition to his exemplary schoolwork last season, he skated for Team USA at the Winter World Junior Championships and last summer’s U18 World Championships. University of Minnesota forward Logan Cooley (92) follows through on a shot with St. Cloud State’s Ryan Rosborough (12) defending in a nonconference men’s hockey game January 7, 2023 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, min. Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live On Thursday, Cooley was named USA Hockeys National College Player of the Year, an award that will be officially presented next month at the organization’s annual convention in Colorado. As a freshman, Cooley, 19, was Minnesota’s leading scorer, an All-Big Ten first teamer, and one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey’s best player. “Logan is a special, special talent, special player,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. “The talent is there, but his competitive level is what set him apart. And the great thing is that there is so much more to come.” Selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft, Cooley likely could have stepped straight into the team’s lineup next season, but admitted uncertainty about the team’s future played a role in his recent decision to spend one more season with the Gophers before expecting to move up to pro hockey in a year. USA Hockey also named Notre Dame-bound Cole Knuble of the Fargo Force as their junior hockey player of the year.

Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoor sports, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and Forum Communications publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of freelancing sports coverage for various publications while working full-time in politics and media relations. Born in Warroad, Minnesota (actually Hockeytown, USA), Myers holds a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at [email protected], or find him on Twitter at @JessRMyers. English speaker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/mens-college/big-10/gophers-logan-cooley-tabbed-national-player-of-the-year-by-usa-hockey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos