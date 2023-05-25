Sports
Wildcats Blank Top-seeded Longhorns, 6-0
ARLINGTON, Texas Sophomore You Ruhl And Tyson neighbors combined for the Wildcats’ first shutout in 47 years, as K-State defeated top-seeded Texas 6-0 on Thursday in an elimination game of the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field.
No. 5 seed K-State (34-23) bounced back in the second breakfast baseball game as the Wildcats recorded the program’s first shutout since 1976, where they defeated Colorado 2-0 in the Big Eight tournament.
“The difference every day makes, crazy game, but you’re never too down when you have the chance
coach tough kids and play for each other,” fifth-year head coach said Pete Hughes said about his team’s victory. “All the corny things you know make a difference when you’re in the losers group. You fight through a lot of things these days.”
In Wildcat baseball’s 123-year history and second in the Hughes era, K-State took win No. 34. The win also marks the first time since 2011 and 2013 that the Wildcats have twice won 34 or more games in a three – year span.
“We all came to K-State to win championships. We’re trying to get back into this tournament to win a championship. Just really proud of our guys and how they responded,” said Hughes.
“We had a great effort, You Ruhl who is used to coming out of the bullpen and basically getting a start in a win here for the second week in a row or going home and being light out against a fantastic offensive team. And he was sick all day and not feeling well and neither was our valve Tyson neighborsthere’s a little bug going around.”
You Ruhl And Tyson neighbors combined for the Cats’ fourth shutout of the season as the sophomores limited the Longhorns (38-20) to just two hits, their lowest of the season.
“Guys play for each other, play for their teammates. Just a real example of toughness, which is what we’re all about.”
Ruhl (4-4) pitched an one-hitter through his five innings in just his second career start as he struck out 16 of 21 batters he faced with four strikeouts to clinch the win.
Neighbors, a product of Royse City, Texas, collected its 11e save of the season, as he dominated in his four innings in which he fueled eight batters to match a career-high. Neighbors’ 11 saves third place in the program’s single-season records.
Designated batter Dom Hughes posted a career-high three hits to lead the Wildcats offense that totaled 13 hits. The junior from Boston, Mass., went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in alongside Nick Goodwin who recorded his 16e multi-RBI game of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Brendan Jones set the tone for the game as the Greenbrier, Tennessee native doubled down the right field line to lead the elimination game. The sophomore would score the winning run on the Cats’ second hit at right by Hughes.
Ruhl used 13 pitches to put the Longhorns in order in the bottom of the inning with a pair of strikeouts to keep the Cats lead.
Leading 1-0, K-State called to the pen when Neighbors relieved Ruhl in the sixth. The closer allowed only one runner to reach base in the inning before striking out the last batter, leaving the Longhorns’ sixth runner on third base.
The Cats’ postponed the game in the seventh inning with five runs on four hits and three walks. Kalen Culpepper batted into rightfield before moving to third base on a walk and a single by Raphael Pelletier. With the bases loaded, Jones drew his 43ed walk of the season to score Culpepper.
Cash and Hughes each registered an RBI to extend the Cats’ lead to four, leading to the Longhorns’ second pitching change.
Goodwin launched a two-out two-RBI double from the left field wall to nail the final runs on the board.
Burs retired eight of the last 11 batters he faced, including striking out the last two batters to complete the shutout.
IN THE BOX
- K-State scored six runs on 13 hits with two errors and seven on base
- Ruhl and Neighbors combined to shutout the game
- Hughes singled and scored the winning run in the first inning
- K-State scored five runs in the seventh inning
- Goodwin hit a two-run RBI
- The Cats walked two batters, which led to a pair of runs
- Hughes had three hits in his career; went 3-for-4 at the plate
- Goodwin and Hughes each had two RBI’s
- Seven Wildcats registered a hit on Thursday
- Hughes and Goodwin each had two RBI
- K-State hit four doubles
- Ruhl (4-4) got the win in his second career start
- Neighbors earned his 11e to rescue; matched a career-high eight strikeouts
- UT was held to two hits with nine left on base
- Johnson (7-3) was credited with the loss by two runs (two earned) in six innings
- The Longhorns’ bullpen combined for four earned runs with three walks and one strikeout
COMMENTS
- K-State wins 34+ games twice in three years since 2011 and 2013
- First conference tournament shutout since 1976
- K-State goes to 20-25 all-time in the Big 12 Championship tournament
- Cats takes on the loser of No. 4 TCU and No. 8 Kansas
- RECORD WATCH
- Texas leads the all-time series 63-22
- K-State is 1-3 against UT during the conference tournament
- The Cats advanced to 2-2 in the season series
NEXT ONE
K-State will face No. 4 seed TCU or No. 8 seed Kansas in an elimination match at 3 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Radio coverage can be heard on the K-State Sports Network with live audio streaming at K-StateSports.com/Watch.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2023/5/25/baseball-wildcats-blank-top-seeded-longhorns-6-0.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wildcats Blank Top-seeded Longhorns, 6-0
- Quarter-finals to be held at IIHF Men’s Worlds
- Red Hat’s innovation roadmap goes beyond the hype cycle
- NS Government offers to cover some travel costs for surgery patients
- Why brain-eating amoeba infections are on the rise in northern states
- GT vs MI, Qualification 2 | Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report | cricket.one
- PDIP confirms direction of Jokowi Manut Megawati’s support
- ‘Alias Grace’, ‘Carrie’ Remake Actor Was 28 – Deadline
- Make Your Android Phone Battery Last Longer With This Google Clock Trick
- Madeleine McCann: Portugal reservoir search appears to be over – BBC News
- Donald Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis After Glitchy Campaign Launch Twitter Spaces
- Bollywood roundup: Raveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Amyra Dastur and many more…