ARLINGTON, Texas Sophomore You Ruhl And Tyson neighbors combined for the Wildcats’ first shutout in 47 years, as K-State defeated top-seeded Texas 6-0 on Thursday in an elimination game of the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field.

No. 5 seed K-State (34-23) bounced back in the second breakfast baseball game as the Wildcats recorded the program’s first shutout since 1976, where they defeated Colorado 2-0 in the Big Eight tournament.

“The difference every day makes, crazy game, but you’re never too down when you have the chance

coach tough kids and play for each other,” fifth-year head coach said Pete Hughes said about his team’s victory. “All the corny things you know make a difference when you’re in the losers group. You fight through a lot of things these days.”

In Wildcat baseball’s 123-year history and second in the Hughes era, K-State took win No. 34. The win also marks the first time since 2011 and 2013 that the Wildcats have twice won 34 or more games in a three – year span.

“We all came to K-State to win championships. We’re trying to get back into this tournament to win a championship. Just really proud of our guys and how they responded,” said Hughes.

“We had a great effort, You Ruhl who is used to coming out of the bullpen and basically getting a start in a win here for the second week in a row or going home and being light out against a fantastic offensive team. And he was sick all day and not feeling well and neither was our valve Tyson neighbors there’s a little bug going around.”

You Ruhl And Tyson neighbors combined for the Cats’ fourth shutout of the season as the sophomores limited the Longhorns (38-20) to just two hits, their lowest of the season.

“Guys play for each other, play for their teammates. Just a real example of toughness, which is what we’re all about.”

Ruhl (4-4) pitched an one-hitter through his five innings in just his second career start as he struck out 16 of 21 batters he faced with four strikeouts to clinch the win.

Neighbors, a product of Royse City, Texas, collected its 11e save of the season, as he dominated in his four innings in which he fueled eight batters to match a career-high. Neighbors’ 11 saves third place in the program’s single-season records.

Designated batter Dom Hughes posted a career-high three hits to lead the Wildcats offense that totaled 13 hits. The junior from Boston, Mass., went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in alongside Nick Goodwin who recorded his 16e multi-RBI game of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Brendan Jones set the tone for the game as the Greenbrier, Tennessee native doubled down the right field line to lead the elimination game. The sophomore would score the winning run on the Cats’ second hit at right by Hughes.

Ruhl used 13 pitches to put the Longhorns in order in the bottom of the inning with a pair of strikeouts to keep the Cats lead.

Leading 1-0, K-State called to the pen when Neighbors relieved Ruhl in the sixth. The closer allowed only one runner to reach base in the inning before striking out the last batter, leaving the Longhorns’ sixth runner on third base.

The Cats’ postponed the game in the seventh inning with five runs on four hits and three walks. Kalen Culpepper batted into rightfield before moving to third base on a walk and a single by Raphael Pelletier . With the bases loaded, Jones drew his 43ed walk of the season to score Culpepper.

Cash and Hughes each registered an RBI to extend the Cats’ lead to four, leading to the Longhorns’ second pitching change.

Goodwin launched a two-out two-RBI double from the left field wall to nail the final runs on the board.

Burs retired eight of the last 11 batters he faced, including striking out the last two batters to complete the shutout.

IN THE BOX

K-State scored six runs on 13 hits with two errors and seven on base

Ruhl and Neighbors combined to shutout the game

Hughes singled and scored the winning run in the first inning

K-State scored five runs in the seventh inning

Goodwin hit a two-run RBI

The Cats walked two batters, which led to a pair of runs

Hughes had three hits in his career; went 3-for-4 at the plate

Goodwin and Hughes each had two RBI’s

Seven Wildcats registered a hit on Thursday

K-State hit four doubles

Ruhl (4-4) got the win in his second career start

Neighbors earned his 11 e to rescue; matched a career-high eight strikeouts

to rescue; matched a career-high eight strikeouts UT was held to two hits with nine left on base

Johnson (7-3) was credited with the loss by two runs (two earned) in six innings

The Longhorns’ bullpen combined for four earned runs with three walks and one strikeout

COMMENTS

K-State wins 34+ games twice in three years since 2011 and 2013

First conference tournament shutout since 1976

K-State goes to 20-25 all-time in the Big 12 Championship tournament

Cats takes on the loser of No. 4 TCU and No. 8 Kansas

RECORD WATCH

Texas leads the all-time series 63-22

K-State is 1-3 against UT during the conference tournament

The Cats advanced to 2-2 in the season series

NEXT ONE

K-State will face No. 4 seed TCU or No. 8 seed Kansas in an elimination match at 3 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Radio coverage can be heard on the K-State Sports Network with live audio streaming at K-StateSports.com/Watch.