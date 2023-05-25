NCAA Football 2024: Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr and Brock Bowers are among the players who should get a 99 rating | NFL news, rankings and stats

Sports
NCAA Football 2024: Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr and Brock Bowers are among the players who should get a 99 rating
- USC quarterback Caleb Williams: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is an easy pick for a 99 overall.
- Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Hall of Famer’s son is easily college football’s top receiver.
- Georgia tight end Brock Bowers: The rising junior was arguably the best tight end in the country in each of his first two seasons.
Next summer, EA Sports will release a college football video game for the first time in 11 years. In the current NIL era, players can choose to add their virtual likenesses to the game for the first time.
In sports video games, players are given a score of 0-100 based on how good they are in real life. The best players usually get an overall rating of 99. For example, Travis Kelce, Trent Williams, Aaron Donald And Myles Garrett are the current 99 overall players in Madden NFL 23 from EA.
If a college football game were released this summer, which players would earn an overall rating of 99? Here are five superstars who deserve it.
QB Caleb Williams, USC Trojans
Best Attribute: Throwing under pressure
The reigning Heisman winners rank 92.9 over the past two seasons alone Bryce young, the 2023 NFL Drafts No. 1 overall pick, among all quarterbacks in the nation. It’s also the best mark by any quarterback during their first two seasons in the PFF College era, besting Trevor Lawrences 92.3 rating in 2018 and 2019, another No. 1 pick.
Williams makes magic happen outside of the original game design. He led all FBS quarterbacks outside the structure in passing yards (707), passing touchdowns (seven), and big throws (10) in 2022. Under pressure, his 85.1 overall mark and 78.9 passing mark also set the pace of all quarterbacks in the country. Teams will trip over themselves to select him first in the 2024 NFL Draft.
????FIRST EPISODE LIVE????
My FULL interview with @uscfb quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams! (@CALEBcsw)https://t.co/mOzQgt4Jd7 pic.twitter.com/i2IwVQw5fT
— Max Chadwick (@Chad_Maxwick) April 17, 2023
RB Blake Corum, Michigan Wolverines
Best Feature: Agility
Corum’s 96.2 mark last season not only led all players in the nation, it was the highest single-season mark by a Power Five player in the PFF College era.
Highest rated seasons by a Power Five player in the PFF College era (since 2014)
Those three players behind him were all selected in the top five of their respective drafts. While Corum probably won’t join them as he plays running back, it shows what elite company he’s in. Muhammad Ibrahim, which received 72 more carriers. Corum’s best feature is his elite agility while having a low center of gravity of 5 feet-8, 210 pounds.
BLAK. HEART ????
Down at the 1 front @UMichFootball ???? pic.twitter.com/W12fLhN6us
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes
Best Feature: Spectacular catch
Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison’s son is easily the top receiver in college football. He was both the highest rated and most valuable receiver in the nation last season, according to PFF’s above-average wins. Against single coverage, the sophomore 878 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns led all FBS wide receivers. Standing six feet tall and weighing in at 205 pounds, Harrison is a freak athlete who is no stranger to making impossible catches look routine.
I tore my ACL when I saw Marvin Harrison Jr. saw this done pic.twitter.com/4DHelh7VxZ
— Max Chadwick (@Chad_Maxwick) November 13, 2022
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia Bulldogs
Best Feature: View of the ball carrier
Bowers has been a superstar since he stepped onto the Georgia campus.
As a true freshman in 2021, he was the top-rated Power Five-tight end and most valuable player at the position in college football, according to PFF’s above-average wins. He was again the nation’s most valuable tight end last season, leading the ranking in receiving yards (942), yards on catch (479), and receiving yards on contact (274). Bower’s 73.8 run-blocking grade in 2022 also ranked seventh among Power Five tight ends.
What makes Bowers really special is his post-catch skill. As of 2021, his 1,001 yards from the catch are 328 more than the next tight end, Michael Mayer. His 440 receiving yards on contact in that span also lead the ranking, while his 26 forced missed tackles are second.
He is on track to go down as one of the best tight ends in the PFF College era and could be a challenge Kyle Pitts as the best tight end prospect since we started mapping college football in 2014.
Brock Bowers has a very good chance of surpassing Kyle Pitts as a prospect.
Was the best tight end in the country as a true freshman and looks the same as a sophomore.
In a generation TE room in Georgia, he is clearly the generation talent.pic.twitter.com/Fq1pnLIDrw
— Max Chadwick (@Chad_Maxwick) September 18, 2022
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Best Feature: Run block
Alt led all tackles in the nation in overall mark last season (91.4). He was also sixth among Power Five ones in allowable pressure (2.1%). The up-and-coming junior has a massive 6 foot 8, 315 pound frame and told me he has a wingspan of over 7 feet.
He is at his best as a run-blocker, where his 91.0 mark led all tackles in the country. Alt’s 94.5 mark on zone runs was nearly two points higher than the next closest FBS tackle, while his 87.0 mark on gap runs was fourth.
Alt seems to be the best offensive tackle prospect ever since Penei Sewell.
????NEW EPISODE????
My FULL interview with Notre Dame left tackle and projected Top-5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Joe Alt! @NDFootball @JoeAlt7
Look here: https://t.co/yerjXS9iTE pic.twitter.com/N4j1j1XLd3
— Max Chadwick (@Chad_Maxwick) May 16, 2023
