Shelley Jaudon hired as coach of Kentucky Women’s Tennis – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. Shelley Jaudon, who took James Madison University to its first Colonial Athletic Conference championships and first NCAA Tournament berths in the school’s history, has been named head coach of the Kentucky women’s tennis team, athletics director Mitch Barnhart announced Thursday.

Shelley’s nine years as head coach, building programs for championship-level performance, her experience as a coach and player in our league, and her family ties to college make her a unique fit for our program, Barnhart said. The combination of those things will create an atmosphere for our student-athletes to train and compete for Championships in Kentucky. We are delighted to welcome Shelley, (husband) Jared, (sons) Jackson and Mac to the UK.

Jaudon (pronounced jah-DON) has been head coach at JMU for five years and has a record of 62-36 (.633). Including four years as head coach at Middle Tennessee, she has a career record of 110-70 (.611). She also brings Southeastern Conference experience as a student athlete and assistant coach at Alabama.

Jaudon also comes to Lexington with Wildcat blood in her veins. Her father, Al Godwin, was a member of the British football team from 1967-70. After leading the freshman team in receiving passes, he moved to defensive back for the varsity as a sophomore and intercepted a pass. He returned to wide receiver as a junior and senior, totaling 22 catches for 346 yards and two touchdowns.

I couldn’t be more humble and grateful to Mitch Barnhart for this opportunity, said Jaudon. Kentucky is special to me and my family and we are excited to make Lexington our home.

It was a lot of fun getting to know Mitch, Rachel (Baker, executive associate AD) and Stephanie (Campbell, associate AD) during this process. What they look for in the program’s goals and culture is the right fit to build an elite program by developing young women, on and off the field, and to compete for championships.

Jaudon got off to a strong start with James Madison in the 2019 season, posting an overall record of 14-9, winning the first Colonial Athletic Association Tournament Championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. The Dukes were ranked No. 7 in the Atlantic region, had four All-CAA performers, and Jaudon was named CAA Coach of the Year.

Jaudon’s side started the 2020 season with a score of 10-4 before the campaign was cut short due to Covid-19.

In 2021, Jaudon won back-to-back league titles by taking the league tournament crown, earning another NCAA tournament berth and finishing with a 14-4 campaign.

JMU dominated the conference awards, as all six singles starters and two doubles tandems were named All-CAA. For the second (full) season in a row, Jaudon was named CAA Coach of the Year.

In 2022, JMU played the toughest dual-match schedule in school history, taking on seven nationally ranked opponents and participating in the ITA Kickoff Weekend for the first time. JMU finished 9-11, including a victory over No. 62 Michigan State, and earned a top-10 ranking in the Atlantic region. Two singles players and a doubles team were named All-CAA.

In 2023, JMU moved to the Sun Belt Conference where he posted an overall record of 15-8 and a score of 9-1 in league games. Jaudon’s team finished second in the regular season and conference tournament. Three JMU players were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team.

Before becoming head coach at James Madison, Jaudon was an assistant coach at her alma mater, Alabama, from 2015 to 2018. During those three years, the Crimson Tide was often nationally ranked, including the 2017 season when Alabama was ranked all season. Jaudon coached multiple NCAA singles and doubles competitors, including the national second team in doubles in 2017.

Jaudon mentored three All-Americans during her time in Tuscaloosa and also coached 2016 SEC Freshman of the Year Andie Daniell, who became the first Alabama freshman to reach the NCAA singles championship field since 2010.

Prior to Alabama, Jaudon was the head coach at Middle Tennessee State University from 2011-15. She inherited a program that went through six losing seasons in seven years and turned it into an instant winner. Jaudon led the Blue Raiders to four straight winning seasons, with a 58–34 record overall and a .630 winning percentage.

Jaudon coached a few nationally ranked singles players at MTSU, including the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year in 2014-15. As a team, MTSU finished the 2014–15 season ranked No. 75, the first time Middle Tennessee had finished the season ranked in over 10 years.

In addition to their athletic achievements, Jaudon’s student-athletes have earned numerous academic and character awards. In 2019, JMU women’s tennis received an NCAA Public Recognition Award for being among the top 10 percent of the nation’s teams in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate. Individual accolades won by its players include CoSIDA Academic All-District, five on the ITA All-Academic Teams, 29 ITA Scholar-Athletes, the CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the CAA Leadership and Sport Excellence Award, and the Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar Award.

Prior to Middle Tennessee, Jaudon served two seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan State. There she helped the Spartans reach 52nd in the ITA ranking in 2010-11.

The former Shelley Godwin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Alabama in 2009. While at Tuscaloosa, she served as team captain for three years and was honored with both the SEC Sportsmanship Award and the ITA/Arthur Ashe Leadership Regional Award. Jaudon also earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University in 2014.

The hiring is pending a background check, per university regulations.