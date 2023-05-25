Khelo India University Games: SRM, Madras University reach quarterfinals table tennis





Lovely Professional University (LPU), Bharati Vidyapeeth, Chandigarh University and KIIT University of Bhubaneshwar have reached the semi-finals of the Rugby Sevens event at the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

LPU defeated Lalith Narayana Mithila University (LNMU) 33-7 in the quarterfinals, while Bharati defeated Vidyapeeth Shivaji University 29-0 to secure its place among the last four. Meanwhile, Chandigarh beat Mumbai 28-12 and KIIT defeated University of Calicut 22-5.

In the women’s category, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) recorded its last four spot with a 20-0 defeat of Patliputra University. Mumbai needed a hard-fought 17-12 victory over Chandigarh to make it to the knockout stage. KIIT muted stateman Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) 20-0. The spot in the fourth semi-final was taken by Shivaji University, who defeated LNMU 34-5 in the quarter-final.

The last eight legs of the table tennis event will feature two teams each from Chennai and Kolkata, while SRM, Madras University, Adamas University and Calcutta University will advance to the next round after the completion of the group matches at Babu Banarsi Das Badminton Academy Indoor Hall in Lucknow.

In the next stage, Chitkara University will face Panjab University while SRM University will face Chandigarh University. The third quarter-final pits Adamas University of Kolkata against the University of Madras, while the fourth pits Calcutta University against Delhi University.

The hockey tournament kicks off from Friday at the GGSSC ground in Lucknow. The swimming event kicks off at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida as the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range in Delhi will also host events from Friday. The wrestling events begin at IIT Banaras Hindu University Indoor Hall in Varanasi.

THE RESULTS Women’s Volleyball (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow) Adamas University defeated Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala – 3 – 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25 – 18, 25 – 22) SRM University, Chennai defeated Sri Kushal Das University 3-0 (25 -11, 25 – 15, 25 10) Punjabi University, Patiala defeated Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 3-0 (25 – 14, 25 – 22, 25 15) Punjab University Chandigarh defeated GNDU, Amritsar 3-2 (25 23, 27-29, 24-26, 25 13, 15 10) Men’s Volleyball (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow) SRM University, Chennai defeated Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune 3-0 (25 – 20, 25 – 16, 25 18) University of Madras defeated Calicut University – 3 – 2 (25 – 22, 25 – 23, 21 – 25, 28 – 30, 15 – 13) Mangalore University, Mangalore defeated Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathawada University 3-0 (25 – 21, 25 – 15, 25 20) Kurukshetra University defeated MG University, Kerala -3-0 (35 – 33, 26 – 24, 32 30) Men’s Table Tennis (BBD Badminton Academy, Lucknow) Chandigarh U defeated VELS U 3-0 Group B; Chitkara U defeated Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS 3-1 Group A; Madras U beat North Bengal U 3-1 Group C; University of Mumbai defeated Panjabi U, Patiala 3-1 Group C; Chitkara U defeated SRM U, Chennai 3-0 Group A; SAGE U beat VELS U 3-1 Group B; Adamas U defeated Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS 3-0 Group A; Chandigarh U beat Mizoram U 3-1 Group B; SRM University defeated Adamas University – 3 1 Group A. Women’s Table Tennis (BBD Badminton Academy, Lucknow) Panjab U defeated Adamas U 3-0 Group D; Chandigarh U beat Osmania U 3-0 Group C; Jain U defeated Nathibhai Damodar Thackersay U 3-1 Group D; University of Madras beat Lalit Narayan Mithila U 3-0 Group A; Calcutta U defeated Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS 3-0 Group C; Delhi U beat Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar U 3-0 Group B. Rugby Sevens Men (GGSSC, Lucknow) Beautiful professional U defeated Lalit Narayana Mithila U 33-7 Bharati Vidyapeeth U, Pune defeated Shivaji U 29-0 Chandigarh U defeated University of Mumbai 28-12 KIIT U, Bhubaneshwar defeated University Calicut 22-5 Men’s Basketball (GB University, Greater Noida) Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar defeated Mahatma Gandhi U, Kottayam 67-65 Women’s Basketball (GB University, Greater Noida) SRM U, Chennai defeated Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Bhopal 70-59; Madras U defeated BHU, Varanasi 110-42 Women’s Soccer (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow) GNDU, Amritsar defeated Sambalpur University – 2 0; Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu defeated VLS University – 4 – 0 Kabaddi Women (SVSP Stadium, Greater Noida) Kurukshetra U, Haryana defeated CRSU, Jind 50-22 Burdwan University defeated HCY University Durg 30-23 ABV University, Bilaspur defeated Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 39-30 Kabaddi Men (SVSP Stadium, Greater Noida) SRM U, Chennai defeated GKUT Talwandi Sabo 30-2 Kota U defeated Adamas U 72-27 Men’s Football (GGSSC, Lucknow) Punjabi U, Patiala defeated Kota U 7-0 (hat-trick Sandeep); Guru Nanak Dev U defeated Kannur U 1-0 Women’s Rugby (GGSSC, Lucknow) KIIT, Bhubaneshwar defeated Shivaji U 36-5; Chandigarh U defeated Guru Nanak Dev U 15-0 Mallakhamb (BBD University, Lucknow) Barkatullah University – Total score (pole + hanging + rope): 106.85 Vikram University – Total score (pole + hanging + rope): 121.45 Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS- Total score: 121.05

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/other-sports/khelo-india-university-games-2023-results-scores-table-tennis-srm-chennai-madras-university-quarterfinals/article66894588.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos