Glamorgan kicks off the Blast campaign with a trip to Bristol





Head Coach Mark Alleyne has designated a 14-man squad to take on Gloucestershire in Glamorgan’s Vitality Blast opener tomorrow night. Seamer Ruaidhri Smith has re-signed a short-term deal with the Province of Wales after impressing in the 2nd XI T20s. Kiran Carlson will captain the side, with David Lloyd still missing with a hamstring injury. While Colin Ingram returns to the Glamorgan squad after Marnus Labuschagne left for international duty with Australia. Youn all-rounder Ben Kellaway is also included in the squad and could make his Glamorgan debut. Glamorgan kick off their Vitality Blast campaign in Bristol tomorrow night, as Gloucestershire were beaten by Kent Spitfires in their opening game by seven wickets this week. Head to Head – Gloucestershire v Glamorgan 12 June 2015 in Bristol – Glamorgan won by 19 runs

10 June 2016 in Bristol – Glamorgan won by 6 wickets

July 25, 2017 in Bristol – Glamorgan won by 25 runs

29 August 2020 in Bristol – Glamorgan won by 15 runs

24 June 2021 in Bristol – Gloucestershire won by 34 runs

June 18, 2022 in Bristol – No result In 2021, Glenn Phillips’ devastating batting for Gloucestershire saw the West Country side take victory at Bristol and ended a streak of four consecutive wins for the county of Wales. Glamorgan’s 15-run victory in 2020 was achieved by some austere spin bowling by Prem Sisodiya and Andrew Salter, with the latter taking 4/20 after Chris Cooke posted an unbeaten 51. The 25-run win at Bristol in 2017 followed a pair of assertive fifties from Jacques Rudolph and David Miller, with the pair of South Africans landing a few muscular blows before Glamorgan’s attack limited the home hitters.

Bristol’s six-win win in 2016 was also supported by a fine bowling performance that had limited Gloucestershire to 168-6, before Colin Ingram posted a fast fifty to lead Glamorgan to victory. The 2015 game at Bristol was a high-scoring affair with the two captains, Jacques Rudolph and Michael Klinger, each posting hundreds undefeated. But it was the efforts of the Glamorgan leader, with his first T20 century, that prevailed as the county of Wales won by 19 runs. How to watch Thanks to our friends in Gloucestershire, a live stream is available and can be watched on the Glamorgan website via the Match Center with commentary from BBC’s Nick Webb and colleagues. The match will also be broadcast on our social media channels, with updates, highlights and coverage throughout the match.

