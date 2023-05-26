Women’s 2023 French Open odds, picks, predictions, schedule, draw: Elite tennis expert fades Iga Swiatek





World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will begin her quest for a fourth career Grand Slam title when play begins at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. The 21-year-old Swiatek won the French Open twice (2020, 2022) and the US Open once (2022). She starts her tournament on Sunday against Cristina Bucsa of Spain and is installed as the -125 favorite to win the title in the 2023 French Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open earlier this year for her first career grand slam title, is the +450 second pick in the 128-player French Open 2023 field. Elena Rybakina (+600), Barbora Krejcikova (+1400) and Jelena Ostapenko (+2000) round out the top five. Before making any French Open picks or predictions, you need to see SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato’s 2023 French Open picks. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at Florida’s IMG Academy and faced the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top doubles players. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing tennis bets. He studies the current form, a player’s tendencies on a given surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato move to 96-67-7 in 2022 – an increase of 60.42 units. Earlier this year, he correctly predicted that Aryna Sabalenka (-140) would win the women’s final against Elena Rybakina by two sets to one (+325). Now, Onorato has broken down the final odds for the 2023 French Open women’s draw and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top French Open picks A surprise: Onorato completely blurs Swiatek, even though she is the defending champion and world No. 1. Swiatek, 21, has won the French Open twice, including in 2020 when it was held in the fall due to the pandemic. But she has won in only two of her last nine tournaments participating in the 2023 French Open. That includes losing in her last two events, both of which have been on clay courts. “I prefer other contenders that offer better value than the -125 price on Swiatek,” Onorato told SportsLine. You can see who to support and fade here. How to make French Open predictions Onorato has thoroughly studied the women’s draw and identified three futures plays, including one on a long shot that would go over 20-1. He only shares his analysis and all his French Open picks and best bets for women on SportsLine. So where does all the value lie in the women’s French Open 2023, and which long shot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato’s best women’s draw futures bets, all from the tennis expertAnd invent. Odds for French Open 2023 I. Swiatek -125

A. Sabalenka +450

E. Rybakina +600

B. Krejcikova +1400

J. Ostapenko +2000

O. Jabeur +2200

V. Kudermetova +2500

C. Gauff +2500

J. Pegula +3000

C. Garcia +3500

M. Vondrousova +3500

M. Sakkari +3500

D.Kasatkina +3500

Q. Zheng +4000

K. Muchova +4000

A. Potapova +4000

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/tennis/news/2023-french-open-womens-odds-picks-predictions-schedule-draw-elite-tennis-expert-fading-iga-swiatek/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos