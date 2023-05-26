



Stories by JAMIE HARO

THE Papua New Guinea Table Tennis train-on-squad is confident in their preparation for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands after finishing a week-long camp in the village of Tubusereia.

Table tennis national coach Rea Loi said the camp allowed 12 of its athletes (both pro and para) to hold team bonding, strength and conditioning sessions outside of their normal scheduled training.

We were able to hold this training camp thanks to the support of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, which allowed us to bond and also learn a lot from veteran athletes from other sporting codes, said Loi.

We were also honored by the presence of PNG High Performance Sports, PNG Sports Foundation staff and PNGOC Representative Asiani Vagi who shared information about the importance of anti-doping, Team PNG’s code of conduct and Hero program, while Olympian Dika Toua shared her experience shared like an athlete.

He said the camp was a big boost for the squad who were joined by their Melbourne-based athlete David Loi to prepare for the Honiara Games.

Our fellow athlete David was able to bring new training uniforms and equipment to the team during the week-long camp, which will help us prepare as we continue our normal workouts afterward, he said.

We are proud that eight of our able athletes (four men and four women each) will travel to China next month to undergo a month-long intensive training before returning to Port Moresby.

PNG Table Tennis is grateful to our current President George Shao for his contribution to the sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.com.pg/table-tennis-team-primed/

