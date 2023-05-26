Shelley Jaudon resigns as women’s tennis head coach after five years at JMU





HARRISONBURG, Va. James Madison University director of athletics Jeff Bourne announced on Thursday that women’s tennis head coach Shelley Jaudon will leave college after five years to accept the position of head coach at the University of Kentucky. JMU will immediately begin a national search for the program’s next head coach. “ Shelley Jaudon has done a fantastic job with our women’s tennis program and left a lasting impact,” said Bourne. Her successor will inherit a program poised for continued success at the top of the Sun Belt. We wish her and her family all the best with their new opportunity in Kentucky.” “It has been an honor and an experience that I will always be grateful for leading the JMU women’s tennis program for the past five years,” said Jaudon. “The girls in this program believed in my vision from day one and we were able to take this program to the next level by investing in each other, and I am so proud of that. JMU will forever be a special place for my family, and I look forward to being the biggest JMU women’s tennis fan. I want to thank Jeff Bourne and the late Tom Kuster for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the JMU family.” Hired on June 13, 2018, Jaudon took the JMU women’s tennis program to a level it has never reached in its five seasons. She led the Dukes to an overall record of 62–36 (.633) and to the program’s first two conference championship and team spots in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship. Her tenure at Harrisonburg most recently included a 15-win season in the program’s first year in the Sun Belt Conference, as well as a pair of 14-win campaigns. She led JMU to Colonial Athletic Association championships in both 2019 and 2021, years in which she was also named CAA Coach of the Year. JMU reached its highest-ever national ranking in 2021, finishing the year ranked No. 59 to earn a spot in the 2022 ITA Kickoff the following year. While with the Dukes, they produced 13 all-conference singles selections, and five doubles teams were honored in all-conference squads. The Dukes have also excelled off the field, as her team was honored as an ITA All-Academic Team in its first four seasons, with a fifth expected this summer. A total of 21 student-athletes have been awarded ITA Scholar-Athlete status, with four more to receive the honor in the coming months. Outgoing senior Kylie Moulin also recently received major academic and leadership awards. She received both the ITA Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship in the Atlantic Region and the Casey Carter JMU Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022. She also won the 2021-22 CAA Institutional Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2020-21 CAA Leadership & Sport Excellence Awards.

