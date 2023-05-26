Illini favorites to land JUCO offensive lineman





The crystal ball was back in action Wednesday as Illinois’ football program is expected to bring in a new junior college (JUCO) recruit. What the Illini have done to bring in instant impact players for 2023 is impressive. JUCO recruits such as cornerback Kaleb Patterson and offensive lineman Dez’Mond Schuster will both be included in the depth chart and are expected to perform from day one. It’s great that Bret Bielema has been able to attract these talented recruits with experience. We need more of that on the offensive line after several starters leave the Illinois program. I’m excited to see what Schuster can do early on, but adding a player like Will Leys would also help fill some of the blanks in the offensive line. Illinois football seems to be the favorite to land JUCO offensive lineman Will Leys Leys is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman from Saddleback College in California. He has not been rated or ranked by 247Sports, but Leys has numerous scholarship offers. On Wednesday, Leys made an official visit to Illinois. That’s probably why the Illini are now projected to bring in this talented pass-blocker. a Crystal ball prediction was submitted for Leys in favor of Orange and Blue. 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner gave the Illini an eight out of 10 for landing Leys.

And eight out of ten is a pretty confident prediction. It would make sense for there to be solid momentum in landing Leys, as Bielema sent out a tweet earlier on Thursday saying he felt ‘good news’. Really feel good about good news for the #family #SICK — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) May 25, 2023 Adding a player like Leys would be great for Illinois depth. I think we’re solid in the first five with players like Zy Crisler, Isaiah Adams, Julian Pearl and Jordyn Slaughter probably all getting the starting nod. But there are plenty of shots to take as primary backup for these four. I wonder if Leys chooses Illinois as his landing site. We could use more depth, and I think he would be a good fit for the Illinois roster.

