HAMMOND, La. Southeast Louisiana Universities Putri Insani and Flory Bierma each concluded their collegiate careers by adding their respective trophy cabinets Thursday, as both Lions were named to the 2023 Southland Conference Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team in a league office announcement .
An MBA candidate with a 3.80 grade point average, Insani was named to the first team and earned her third straight SLC All-Academic nomination. Bierma, who earned a GPA of 3.975 while on her way to her master’s degree in health and kinesiology, received her first conference All-Academic honor.
Insani and Bierma teamed for a 13-6 record at the No. 1 doubles track and finished 5-2 in league games en route to All-Southland recognition for the second straight season. Born in Jakarta, Indonesia, Insani finished her time in Hammond as a five-time all-conference honoree, while Bierma, who hails from Kapelle, the Netherlands, was a three-time All-SLC recipient.
Southeastern was one of three schools with multiple SLC All-Academic selections, along with UIW and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Southland Conference Player of the Year Brandelyn Fulgenzi was named SLC Women’s Tennis Student-Athlete of the Year.
The all-academic teams are voted on by head coaches, SIDs, and an academic staff member from each Southland Conference institution. Nominees must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Freshmen and student-athletes in their first season at their current institution are not eligible for a full academic fee.
2023 Southland Conference Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team
Student Athlete of the Year: Brandelyn Fulgenzi, UIW
First team
Name | School | Jr. | Residence | GP | Important
Human Princess | Southeast | gr. | Jakarta, Indonesia | 3.80 | MBA (graduate)/Accounting (undergrad)
Brandelyn Fulgenzi | UIW | Gr. | Las Vegas, New Zealand | 3.57 | Sports management
Victory Delattre | A&M Corpus Christi | Zr | Valenciennes, France | 3.29 | Chemistry
Emma Aucagne | A&M Corpus Christi | Jr | Saint-Fons, France | 3.96 | Criminal law
Gargi Pawar | UIW | So. | Poona, India | 4.00 | Accounting and management information systems
Kateryna Rublevska A&M Corpus Christi | Jr. | Kharkiv, Ukraine | 4.00 | Management
Second team
Name | School | Jr. | Residence | GP | Important
Floris Bierma | Southeast | gr. | Chapel, Netherlands | 3,975 | Health and Kinesiology (Grad)/Sport Management (Undergrad)
Carla Bouygues | Nichols | Zr | Bout-du-Pont-de-Larn, France | 3.77 | Finance
Ayu Ishibashi | Northwestern State | So. | Chiba, Japan | 4.00 | Health and exercise science
Sophia Kermet | UIW | sr | Lakeland, Florida | 3.90 | Biology
Shalom Salvi | NJIT | Jr | Modena, Italy | 3.95 | Mathematical Sciences
Ariane Monlleo Sanchis | McNeese | So. | Valencia, Spain | 3.86 | General Business Administration