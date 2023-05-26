Women’s Hockey: Guay earns CSC Academic All-District honors





NORTHFIELD, Vt – Ann-Frederick Guay (St-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Quebec) of the Norwich University women’s hockey team was named a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team selection, as announced by CSC (formerly CoSIDA) on Tuesday. Guay now moves on to the Academic All-America voting, with the All-American teams to be announced on Thursday, June 22. hockey, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, tennis and water polo. Up to five players can be nominated, and each must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, be at least a sophomore, and have attended their respective institution for at least one full calendar year. In addition, nominees must be a starter or key reserve for their program by meeting the minimum playing time on the ice. Guay, a 4.0 major in mechanical engineering, looks set to repeat as an Academic All-American, having been placed in the third team last season when she became only the third women’s hockey player in Norwich history to receive that award. Guay’s list of accomplishments this season is nothing short of incredible. Guay, an AHCA First Team All-American, New England Hockey Writer’s Association (NEHWA) Division II/III MVP and New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Player of the Year, was a finalist for the Laura Hurd National Player of the Year award , and ended her career at the top in numerous program rankings. She ranks third in assists per game in a single season, fifth in total points, tied for sixth in single season points, top five in assists per game, top 10 in total assists, and top 10 in points per game. Nationally, she was among the top five in assists and points per game in Div. III women’s hockey. Guay helped Norwich to the 2023 NEHC Tournament Championship as team captain and was awarded a pair of prestigious accolades at Norwich’s Senior-Athlete Recognition Luncheon at the end of April, including the Mariano Outstanding Athlete award and the Scholar Athlete Award. The Norwich women’s hockey team finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 19-8-2, going into the NCAA Div. III Tournament.

