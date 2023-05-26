Chinese paddlers stroll into the quarters of the World Table Tennis Championships





Fan Zhendong of China celebrates during the men’s singles match at the final of the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. /CFP Fan Zhendong of China celebrates during the men’s singles match at the final of the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. /CFP Team China continued its scintillating form in Durban as all Chinese rowers reached the singles quarter-finals after the sixth day of the 2023 World Table Tennis Finals. In the men’s singles, defending champion Fan Zhendong defeated Germany’s Qiu Dang 4-0 to set up a much-anticipated date with Omar Assar, who became the first Egyptian in history to reach the last eight of the biennial tournament after a sensational 4 – 0 victory over Croatian star Tomislav Pucar. “I’m still in shock. I gave a really good performance, I think this is definitely one of my best performances I’ve ever played,” said an emotional Assar, whose fairytale run continues at the first World Championship Final in Africa in 84 years. Wang Chuqin in the men’s singles match at the final of the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. /CFP Wang Chuqin in the men’s singles match at the final of the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. /CFP “In general it means a lot to play in Durban. It means a lot to play the World Championships in Africa,” added Assar. “I immediately felt good in the room, which helped me a lot. It makes me proud to play in such a big event in Africa, but to reach the quarter-finals, I’m over the moon now.” World number two Wang Chuqin also reached the next round after beating Portugal’s Joao Geraldo in straight sets, while Liang Jingkun survived the scare to beat Slovenian prospect Darko Jorgic 4–2. Later in the day, world number three Ma Long made light work of South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon with a 4-0 win. Chen Meng of China takes a shot in the women’s singles match during the final of the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. /CFP Chen Meng of China takes a shot in the women’s singles match during the final of the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. /CFP In women’s singles, Olympic champion Chen Meng moved closer to completing the full collection of major titles after beating Japanese teenager Miyuu Kihara 4-2 in an intense round of 16. “It was only after we were tied 2-2 that I managed to calm down and finally win the match,” noted Chen, whose trophy cabinet boasts an Olympic gold medal, the Women’s World Cup silverware and the Grand Smash title . “I think it’s great to run into some difficulties, which allows me to be more focused and prepared for the next game.” Meanwhile, top seed Sun Yingsha defeated South Korean youngster Shin Yu-bin 4-0 before Wang Manyu came from behind to beat Germany’s Nina Mittelham 4-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-05-26/Chinese-paddlers-stroll-into-World-Table-Tennis-Championships-quarters-1k74G9XDhg4/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

