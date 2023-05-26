Tigers Fall in AAC Tournament Winners Bracket to Tulane





CLEARWATER, Fla. The sixth-seeded University of Memphis baseball team fell to No. 7 Tulane, 12-2, in the second round of the winners group in the American Athletic Conference Tournament at BayCare Ballpark on Thursday night. The Tigers (29-27) suffered their first loss of the tournament after beating third-seeded Wichita State on Tuesday night. Memphis now takes on No. 2 Houston on Friday afternoon in an elimination game, approximately 47 minutes after the end of the first game (scheduled for 12:00 PM CT). “I thought we could have fought more and put ourselves in a more competitive position,” head coach said Kerrick Jackson said. “Hopefully our guys can turn the page and come out tomorrow and be ready to go.” HOW IT HAPPENED Tulane struck first with a two-out RBI single in the first inning that fell just behind the Tigers shortstop Jack Curtis which almost made a great game.

Memphis got on the board with an RBI double off the bat Shan Cox who almost left the yard in the 2nd half. The Tigers took the lead later in the frame Brennan DuBoseentered the groundout RJ Jimerson . The Green Wave tied the score in the top of the fourth on a ground-rule double by Tulane lead-off hitter Brady Hebert.

Tulane pushed three runs over in the sixth to jump out to a 5-2 lead on some defensive errors by the Tigers.

The Green Wave added four runs in the seventh, all with two outs in the inning, to extend the lead to 9-2.

Tulane stayed hot and followed with three more in the eighth inning to lead 12-2. The Tigers were unable to get in a run in the bottom of the inning, making it a 12-2 final over eight innings. NOTABLES AAC Pitcher of the Year Dalton Fowler made the start on the mound for the Tigers and was tagged with the loss. Fowler pitched effectively for the first five-plus innings before Tulane could get much success. The southpaw struckout eight batters in 6.2 innings to grow his season total to 112 strikeouts, tying former Tiger Craig House (1999) for the third-highest single-season tally in United States history. Tiger.

The Tigers were controlled offensively for most of the game, scoring just three hits in a dominant start from Tulane’s Dylan Carmouche.

Cox finished the game 1-for-3 with an RBI double that just missed a three-run home run by a matter of inches. DuBose also drove in a run.

Curtis and Logan Kohler each scored a hit for the Tigers. NEXT ONE

The Tigers are back at BayCare Ballpark tomorrow afternoon against No. 2 seed Houston, about 47 minutes after the end of the first game (scheduled for noon CT). How to track the tigers:For complete information on Memphis Tiger Baseball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gotigersgo.com/news/2023/5/25/baseball-tigers-fall-in-aac-tournament-winners-bracket-to-tulane.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos