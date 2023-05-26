TT Women Defeat Leeward Islands in T20 Blaze, WI ‘A’ Team on Day 4 Vs Bangladesh





To news about the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze tournament, where this country’s female cricketers beat the Leeward Islands by six wickets. Batting first, the Leeward Islands hit 120 for five of their 20 overs with Johzara Claxton top scorer with 36. Kirbyina Alexander led the Red Force Divas with two wickets for 15 runs. In turn at the crease, the Anisa Mohammed-led team reached their winning total in 17.4 overs. The highest score was Shunelle Sawh with 26, while Britney Cooper and Captain Mohammed finished on 21 and 19 to lead the Divas to victory. And further afield, the West Indies A Team tour to Bangladesh continued today with Day 3 of the second unofficial Test. Bangladesh scored 237 all-outs in their first innings with Akeem Jordan taking five wickets for 45 runs. The West Indies A batted well, led by Kirk McKenzie who fell a century short on 91. Keacy Carty was second best on 68, while captain Joshua Da Silva finished out on 47. They ended their innings at 345 all out with a lead of 108. Bangladesh returned to the crease and moved into the lead in quick time. Shadam Islam is the best hitter for Bangladesh so far with 74, while Irfan Sukkur is not shy of 64. Bangladesh 274 for 6 on stumps on day three, with an overall lead of 166 runs. Day 4 continues tomorrow Friday. Similar: Like it Loading… In case you missed it

