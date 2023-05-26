Boonsboros Liao, Row and Blair will play for titles on Saturday





Boonsboro’s Hunter Liao, who featured in a game earlier this season, will play at 9 a.m. Saturday at Baker Park in Frederick for his second consecutive Maryland Class 1A boys’ singles championship. Thursday A trio of Boonsboro athletes will compete for the Maryland Class 1A state tennis championships at Baker Park in Frederick on Saturday. Sophomore Hunter Liao, still undefeated in his high school career, will play for his second straight boys’ singles title. Senior Cami Row and sophomore Larissa Blair will play for the girls’ doubles title. Liao, the top seed in boys’ singles, is 13-0 in singles matches this season and 36-0 in his career. He defeated Western Tech’s Michael Reid 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Washington’s Scott Noble 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Liao is rated a four-star recruit and is the No. 2 sophomore boy in Maryland according to tennisrecruiting.net. He will face Liberty’s Honor Zan in Saturday’s finals at 9am. Liao defeated Zan 6-0, 6-1 in last year’s final. Boonsboros Cami Row, left, and Larissa Blair, right, play Saturday at 9 a.m. at Baker Park in Frederick for the Maryland Class 1A girls’ doubles championship. Row and Blair (15-2), seeded fifth in girls’ doubles, defeated fourth-seeded Erin Mairs and Aime Browning of McDonough 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals to finish eighth-seeded Mackenzie Fox and Abbie Kemp from St. Michaels 6-7(6), 6-3, 10-4 in the semifinals. In the championship game, Row and Blair take on third-seeded Kaylee Mills and Lara Tran from Fallston. Mills and Tran also needed to win a third-set tiebreaker in their semifinal. Williamsport junior Lauren Toms (23-1), the second seed in girls’ singles after reaching the state final a year ago, won her quarterfinal 4-6, 6-4, 10-1 against seventh-seeded Marisa Lauffer of South Carroll . But Toms suffered her first loss of the season in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0, to Pikesville’s Julia Jeffrey. Jeffrey is rated a four-star recruit and is the No. 2 senior girl in Maryland, according to tennisrecruiting.net. On Friday, the South Hagerstown girls’ doubles team, consisting of Amanda Frushour and Riley Troxell (20-1), the champions of Washington County and 3A West Region I, will begin their tournament as the seventh seed against second seed Michelle Fradlin and Joanna Blackman of Centennial. This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland State Tennis Championships

