



Athletics | May 25, 2023 Jassan Carter , Caisha Chandler And Samira Fashionable progressed in both the 100m and 200m sprints and a dozen USC athletes advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday during the first day of the 2023 Women’s NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, held at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calf. today (May 25). In the field events, the top 12 finishers advanced to the NCAA Championships, while you had to finish in the top 24 in the running events to advance to the quarterfinals within two days. On Saturday, the last day of the Women’s Regional, the top 12 from each event punch their ticket into the Nationals. The 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships will be held June 7-10 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. Jaysia Smith won her heat in the 100m hurdles with a PR of 12.88 (+1.0) to automatically advance to Saturday’s NCAA quarterfinals in the event. Her time was third among the qualifiers and moved her from ninth to eighth on USC’s all-time list.

won her heat in the 100m hurdles with a PR of 12.88 (+1.0) to automatically advance to Saturday’s NCAA quarterfinals in the event. Her time was third among the qualifiers and moved her from ninth to eighth on USC’s all-time list. Caisha Chandler , Samira Fashionable And Jassan Carter all through to the NCAA quarterfinals of the women’s 100-meter dash on Saturday. Chandler had a time of 11.21 (+1.7) to win and Moody a time of 11.24 (+1.7) to finish second in the sixth heat to advance automatically. Carter had a PR of 11.38 (+0.5) to take second in the third moto and also go through automatically. Chandler was fourth, Moody fifth and Carter 13 e on time between qualifiers.

, And all through to the NCAA quarterfinals of the women’s 100-meter dash on Saturday. Chandler had a time of 11.21 (+1.7) to win and Moody a time of 11.24 (+1.7) to finish second in the sixth heat to advance automatically. Carter had a PR of 11.38 (+0.5) to take second in the third moto and also go through automatically. Chandler was fourth, Moody fifth and Carter 13 on time between qualifiers. All four of USC’s 400-meter runners advanced to the quarterfinals on Saturday. Jan Taijah Jones won the second moto with a time of 51.38 followed by Jamie John in second place with a season best time of 51.77 and Christine M. Mallard fourth with a time of 51.81. Jones and John advanced automatically and Mallard claimed the best non-automatic qualifying time. Bailey Lear took second in the fifth moto with a time of 52.05 to go through automatically. Jones was eight, John 10 e wild duck 12 e and Lear 15 e on time between qualifiers.

won the second moto with a time of 51.38 followed by in second place with a season best time of 51.77 and fourth with a time of 51.81. Jones and John advanced automatically and Mallard claimed the best non-automatic qualifying time. took second in the fifth moto with a time of 52.05 to go through automatically. Jones was eight, John 10 wild duck 12 and Lear 15 on time between qualifiers. Janiah Brown placed fourth in her heat and 15 e overall in the 800m race with a season best time of 2:06.29. She advanced to the quarterfinals of the event on Saturday.

placed fourth in her heat and 15 overall in the 800m race with a season best time of 2:06.29. She advanced to the quarterfinals of the event on Saturday. Moody had a time of 23.09 (+2.1w) to finish second in the first heat of the women’s 200 meters which went through automatically. Chandler won the fourth 200-meter heat with a time of 22.72 (+0.7) to advance automatically. Carter ended the day by placing second in her 200m heat by tying her PR of 22.80 (+0.2) and advancing automatically. Chandler was fourth on time, Carter seventh and Moody twelvee. Tomorrow, USC will participate in the final day of action for the men’s team of the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, which begins at 2:30 p.m. with the men’s high jump. # # # # #

