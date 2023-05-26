Sports
Boys from Oyster River, Portsmouth record victories in the Division II tennis quarters
DURHAM The Oyster River High School boys’ tennis team took the first step Thursday afternoon to reach the Division II championship game for the second time in a row.
The third-seeded Bobcats, who won their first state championship in the program last season, won five singles and two doubles to defeat sixth-seeded Winnacunnet 7-2 at Oyster River High School.
The team looked solid today and really worked on their patterns, said Oyster River head coach Michael Pare. They all got better game after game.
Oyster River faces No. 2 Bow. Bow advanced with a 9-0 victory over No. 7 Souhegan. Bow defeated Oyster River 6-3 in the regular season finale for both schools.
We look forward to a rematch with them, Pare said. The kids are excited and looking forward to another fun high school tennis match.
John Henry, ranked No. 1 in singles, lost to Winnacunnet’s Jackson Willis in the regular season, but bounced back with an 8-6 win on Thursday.
(Henry) really put together a nice all-court game by maintaining a high level of focus and consistency against one of the better players in Division II, Pare said. The match was filled with high level tennis, good pace points and both players pushing their strategies. (Henry) was able to get ahead at the right time and bring in the big points.
Oyster River’s Shashu Srivatsan won 8-1 in No. 2 singles, while teammates Simon Bliss (No. 3, 8-2), James Li (No. 4, 8-2) and Alex Scarlat (No. 6, 9- 7) all won their respective singles matches.
In doubles, Henry and Li won 8-3 at No. 2 and Kaden Pare and Scarlat won 8-0 at No. 3.
For Winnacunnet, Fekadu O’Connor won at No. 5 singles, 8–4; and Willis and Chris Berry won 8-4 in No. 1 doubles.
SECTION II
No. 4 Portsmouth 6
No. 5Goffstown 3
PORTSMOUTH The Clippers missed Aidan Shilman, their No. 1 player in singles, but did enough to go through with this Division II quarterfinal victory.
Everyone had to move up a spot, and the team did very well to get around that and take the win, Portsmouth head coach Anthony Sillitta said. I thought it was a good win, a real team effort.
Portsmouth will take on the best placed Lebanon in a semi-final on Monday. Lebanon advanced with a 9-0 victory over No. 8 Hollis-Brookline.
Ben Welsh (No. 3, 8-6), Jiles Tracz (No. 4, 8-2), Josh White (No. 5, 8-3) and Aidan Holt (No. 6, 8-5) all win singles for Portsmouth. In doubles, Raphael Hey Tenne and Welsh won 8-1 at number 2 and White and Holt won 8-5 at number 3.
DIVISION I
No. 5 Bishop Guertin 7
No. 4 Dover 2
DOVER The Green Wave saw their season come to an end in this Division I quarterfinal.
Dovers Colby Bigelow won 8-4 in the No. 6 singles, while the No. 3 doubles team of Logan Spagna and Gavin Chu won 8-2. Dover finished with a 12-3 record.
I knew it was a strong team to go to BG, said Dover head coach Brian Beck. I thought everyone played great today. I knew BG were a very solid team and knew we had to win on the low end, 3 through 6. Everyone had a close game, we just couldn’t close it.
Dover freshman Diego Lopez lost 8-3 in No. 1 singles.
(Lopez) really stepped up, Beck said. I think it was the best game he played all year.
No. 3 Derry Field 6
No. 6 Exeter 3
DERRYFIELD – The Blue Hawks, who defeated Nashua North in a first-round game, finish their season with an 11-5 record.
Exeter’s Lance Makabali won 8-6 to No. 5 in singles and Owen Simon won 8-2 to No. 6. In doubles, Exeter’s Ryan Byrnes and Nick Myers won 9-7 to No. 3.
“Happy with our improvement, last time we played them we didn’t even get into doubles,” said Exeter head coach Justin Tardif. “All six of our singles are seniors to us. They have meant a lot to our program over the years and will be sorely missed.”
SECTION III
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 8
No. 5 White Mountains 1
DOVER – After this victory, the Saints will face the best placed Plymouth in a semi-final on Monday.
SECTION III GIRLS
No. 9 St. Thomas 6
No. 8 Pelham 3
PELHAM – Diana Pivirotto (No. 2, 8-2), Anna Seifert (No. 4, 8-2), Caroline Martino (No. 5, 8-2) and Maggie Wade (No. 6, 8-2) all won for STA in this first round match.
The Saints will visit top-seeded Littleton in a quarterfinal on Friday.
In doubles, Pivirotto and Seifert won 8-2 at No. 1 and Caroline and Annie Martino won 8-5 at No. 3.
