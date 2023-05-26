Johnson punches ticket to NCAA Championships





SACRAMENTOOn the second day of the NCAA West First Round, Colorado sent its first athlete to Austin, Texas, and the NCAA Championships on Friday. India Johnson , who was placed 11th in the 10,000 meters, qualified for the NCAA Championships with a top 12 finish to close out the night. She stayed in the top 12 for most of the race and ran with a pack that pulled well for all challengers. Johnson crossed the finish line in 32:44.12 and finished ninth in a field of 48. Bailey Hartenstein was the first Buff to qualify for Saturday’s Quarterfinals on that day. She secured her spot in the 1500 meters with a first lap time of 4:13.48, finishing seventh. Hertenstein was in the fastest heat of the day and helped earn her a passage to the next round. Her time would have been the top time in any of the other three heats. Glynn Abbey showed exceptional ability in the 400 meters hurdles. She entered the race with the 12th best time in the NCAA and was the top seed in the sixth and final heat. Glynn got off to a fast start in the first 200 meters and held off Iowa’s Mariel Bruxvoort to the finish to win the heat in 57.15 and finish seventh overall. She will run the quarterfinals on Saturday, looking for a top-12 finish to advance to Texas. Avery McMullen was the busiest Buff of the day. She doubled in the 100m hurdles and long jump. Both events started at 7pm MT with McMullen opening with the hurdles. She finished sixth in her flight with a 13.62, before moving onto the long jump, where she topped 5.86 m (19-2.75) on her third attempt. Amanda up started the day with the women’s hammer throw. She threw 58.84 m (193-0) on her first try and was seventh early on. Her first throw turned out to be her best, but after the second moto she came out of a qualifying position. Jada green floated around a qualifying spot in the javelin. She used a throw of 49.95 m (163-10) on her third attempt to move into third position after the second run. Her aim would not hold on the third flight as she fell out of a qualifying spot. The men return to action on Friday. Caleb Niednagel getting things going in the quarterfinals of the steeplechase at 6:40pm MT.

