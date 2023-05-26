Jason Roy was shockingly planning to cancel the deal with England to join the start-up cricket league





World Cup winning batsman Jason Roy appears to be canceling his contract with England to sign a deal with Major League Cricket in the US. Roy has just returned from a stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and it is clear that he has an offer from their affiliate MLC franchise, the Los Angeles Knight Riders. It has been reported that the 32-year-old has been offered close to 300,000 for the first two seasons of the new American league, which kicks off in July. That's significantly more than the incremental deal Roy has with the England and Wales Cricket Board, an advance worth around £60,000, and he's now preparing to terminate that contract before it expires in October. While that would be something of a turning point, no other England cricketer has ever torn up their ECB terms to take other chances, but it's just the latest sign of the T20 circuit squeezing the sides of international play. The ECB would have made it clear to Roy that he would not be approved for MLC while holding his current contract, but there is a degree of understanding around the financial security provided. Should Roy decide to carry on, as expected, he would not be ruled out of future selection for England. Jason Roy was dropped ahead of the T20 World Cup but has kept his place in England's 50-over side " height="3054″ width="4581″ layout="responsive" class="inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" on="tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)" tabindex="0″ role="button" data-gallery-length="2″ i-amphtml-layout="responsive">< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Jason Roy was dropped ahead of the T20 World Cup but has kept his place in England's 50-over side (AP) The aggressive opener was dropped ahead of October's T20 World Cup triumph but has kept his place in the 50-over side and hopes to be part of India's ODI World Cup defense this year. It has been reported that Surrey sailor Reece Topley, who is also receiving an incremental deal from the ECB, is also being targeted by MLC as speculation mounts that IPL franchises will soon be looking for high-profile star names on 12-month deals. Jofra Archer, who was recently ruled out of the England summer with injury, is among those linked. The ECB's contracting system is likely to be overhauled soon, with longer-term deals and an increase in the value of match fees both on the agenda.

