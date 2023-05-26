After a long wait, Lakeview finally wins the All-City girls’ tennis crown





It took more than a month to finish, battling the cold and rain, but Lakeview was finally able to celebrate an All-City Girls’ Tennis Championship. Lakeview won the 2023 event at Lakeview High School on Wednesday. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 22, but play was halted in the later rounds due to rain. It was supposed to be ready on May 19, but Mother Nature intervened again. But after all that, the Spartans can now take home the trophy after their 16th All-City Girls’ Tennis crown in a row. “The coach told us we’ve won this for many years in a row, so we wanted to pull it in and finish strong and win again this year,” said Lakeview co-captain Rebecca Lin. “I was a little annoyed that we didn’t get it in on the first day because they knew rain was coming and we could have planned another day. But I’m glad we finally got it done and we’re done are. “ After the event was suspended in April, nine games remained to be played on Wednesday, with the tournament also being moved to a new location in Lakeview after it started in Harper Creek. Lakeview finished first with 29 team points, followed by Harper Creek in second with 20. The Spartans won five flights, including No. 1 in singles, with Lakeview’s Sade Blackwell earning the unofficial title of top girl tennis star in the city. “It’s a great honor to say you’re the No. 1 player in town,” Lakeview coach Jeff Van Dis said of Blackwell. “There have been a lot of good players that have played in the town of Battle Creek, so to be considered one of the best is great. Her game has really grown over the years and she deserves this title.” Lakeview’s Caitlyn Miller was the No. 3 singles champion and Emersen Ruger won at No. 4 for the Spartans. Lakeview’s No. 3 doubles team of Dawt Sung and Ashley Thawmluai and the No. 4 doubles team of Alina Murata and Abigail Winer both took first place. Harper Creek was first in two runs and the Beavers won at No. 1 doubles with the team of Grace Babcock and Cassidy Pratley and at No. 2 doubles with the team of Elena Sandel and Addison Woodruff. Pennfield’s Aubri Farrow was the No. 2 singles champion. “There were a lot of delays, but we went back to the board yesterday and reviewed our team goals, and All-City was one of them,” said Van Dis. “So we had to stay focused on that and I’m very proud of the girls for once again holding the All-City championship in Lakeview.” Contact Bill Broderick at bbroder[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.battlecreekenquirer.com/story/sports/2023/05/24/after-a-long-wait-lakeview-finally-wins-all-city-girls-tennis-crown/70252114007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos