PH table tennis ‘in the right direction’ with SEA Games show





MANILA, Philippines Philippine table tennis showed that things are moving in the right direction after the national teams achieved solid results at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal captured the bronze medal for the Philippines in men’s doubles. They only dropped their semi-final match against world class and eventual gold medalist Izaac Quec and Koen Pang of Singapore. Kheith Rhynne Cruz also competed in the women’s singles and women’s doubles, partnering RJ Fadol, and the women’s team with Fadol, Angel Laude, Emy Rose Dael and Muse Balatbat. Laude also played mixed doubles with Edouard Valenet. Aside from taking a bronze medal, we competed in four events, some of which reached the quarter-finals and came close to medaling, as most of them were close matches. We are on the right track and will do everything we can to produce more medals in the future, said Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. President Ting Ledesma. PTTF thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Abet Reyes of Prottec and Bill Yap of Huaching Foundation for their support. The table tennis teams in the SEA Games delegation were formed through a national selection held in Puerto Princesa last March and underwent rigorous training leading up to the SEA Games. After the SEA Games, Ledesma said the federation is now preparing for the country’s participation in the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Association (SEATTA) junior tournament next month.



